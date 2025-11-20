New Mahindra BE 6 Teaser Hints At Formula E Racing Edition

Mahindra is gearing up to host the much anticipated Scream Electric event in Bengaluru on 26th and 27th of November, 2025. This Scream Electric event will mark one year of Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs going on sale in 2024 with a resounding success.

A lot of hype is surrounding this event as the company will launch its 3rd electric SUV here in the form of XEV 9S. Alongside XEV 9S, Mahindra has confirmed that there will be a second EV launch in this event, which has just been teased in the form of a special edition version of BE 6. Is this Mahindra BE 6 Formula Edition? Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Racing Edition

With the launch of BE 6, Mahindra showed Indian SUV buyers that they don’t have to compromise on uniqueness, sportyness, excitement and exhilarating performance while choosing an EV. The company also launched a limited run BE 6 Batman Edition, further cementing the specialness of BE 6.

Now, Mahindra has just teased a new special edition of BE 6 which will be launched alongside XEV 9S at their Scream Electric event in Bengaluru scheduled between 26th and 27th November 2025. The new teaser shows a BE 6 Electric Origin SUV in Firestorm Orange shade in what looks like Pack Two trim level with minimal LED DRL signature.

Mahindra asks viewers to experience the “Winning Formula” at the Scream Electric event, which will also stand witness to an electrifying celebration of innovation, design, and next-gen performance. This suggests that Mahindra could be working on a new special edition of BE 6 which could be called Formula Edition or Formula E Racing Edition or Racing Edition.

In February 2023, Mahindra did something similar with XUV400 Formula Edition celebrating the brand’s evolving racing spirit. With Mahindra BE 6 Formula Edition (name not confirmed), there might be a special livery to signify the brand’s racing legacy. Some special badges and exclusive interior styling highlights are expected too.

Mahindra’s profound Formula E Racing legacy

This new special edition of BE 6 based on a lower trim level is likely to pay tribute to Mahindra’s profound Formula E Racing legacy. Mahindra is among the founding teams of Formula E and has raced here since its inception. Season 11 recently wrapped up with Mahindra marking a significant comeback as it finished in 4th place in Team’s Championship with 186 points.

The dynamic duo of Nyck de Vries and Eduardo Mortara bagged five podium finishes in Season 11 and consistently racked up points. Season 12 will kick off with Sao Paolo E Prix scheduled on 6th December 2025. For Season 12, Mahindra has also unveiled a new race car called M12Electro with a new livery and aims to level up the performance and consistency projected in Season 11.