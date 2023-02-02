New Mahindra XUV700 Electric, BEVs India Debut 10th Feb – Official Teaser

First unveiled in the UK, Mahindra Born Electric SUVs feature a futuristic design language underpinned by VW-sourced MEB platform

After launching the XUV400 EV last month, Mahindra is now getting ready to showcase their range of future electric SUVs in India for the 1st time. First unveiled at M.A.D.E. HQ (Mahindra Advanced Design Europe) in the UK, BE series are now en-route India.

Mahindra India has shared official teasers on their social media handles. BE range of electric SUVs will be showcased at Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad on February 10th, 2023.

Mahindra Born Electric SUVs India Premiere

The BE range from Mahindra sits beside XUV.e range of electric SUVs. Both are based on INGLO platform. INGLO means IN-dian by heart and GLO-bal by standards. This platform is a derivative of Volkswagen’s MEB platform being used on a few Ford vehicles too. MEB means Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten. It is a modular and scalable EV platform outsourced to OEMs for procuring under a license.

This platform is found in Audi’s Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron, and Q5 e-tron. Cupra’s Born, upcoming Urban Rebel and Tavascan. Skoda’s Enyaq iV and Enyaq Coupe iV. Ford’s two upcoming EVs for Europe. Volkswagen’s ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, ID. Buzz, and ID. Buzz Cargo as well. Lastly, Mahindra XUV.e8 (XUV700 Electric), XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09.

The future begins now. Stay tuned for the grand homecoming of our born electric SUVs at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad on 10th February 2023. #BE #Mahindra #BornElectricVision pic.twitter.com/r49zXGdOKy — Mahindra Born Electric (@born_electric) February 2, 2023

Mahindra is procuring electric drives, battery systems and unified cells from VW. Part of electric drive is VW’s proprietary APP310 PMDC motor which MEB platform supports. The number 310 means it will have 310 Nm of peak torque. APP310 motor weighs only 90 kg and is mated to a 1-speed gearbox. Mahindra has revealed INGLO platform will feature LFP cells which are likely to be prismatic ones.

BEV Lineup

BE is abbreviated to Born Electric and signifies that it doesn’t share its body with other ICE-based vehicles. XUV.e lineup gets ICE spinoffs and vice-versa. When Mahindra said GLO-bal in standards, the company means it as this platform is also found in global cars. Battery will range between 60 kWh to 80 kWh in capacity. RWD setup will feature 170 kW (228 bhp) and AWD setup will feature 250 kW (335 bhp). Reports from UK states Mahindra’s INGLO platform is range tested too.

Range is around 675 km in Indian testing cycles and 430 km in WLTP cycle. These figures are not specified in relation to battery capacity and respective vehicles in the model range. Speaking of model range, Mahindra’s electric SUVs come in two lineups. BE and XUV.e. BE lineup includes BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09, while XUV.e lineup includes XUV.e8 and XUV.e9.

This is the first time these electric SUVs will be setting foot in India. Mahindra EV Fashion Festival is taking place in Hyderabad, Telangana state. The event is set to happen on 10th of February, 2023. Of these new EVs, it is the XUV.e8 that will launch first. It is XUV700 electric version, due for launch in 2024.