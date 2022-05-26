New Mahindra Bolero City Pik-Up Base Variant Launch Price Rs 7.97 L

New Mahindra Bolero City Pik-Up is available at a price of Rs. 7.97 Lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai)

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has launched the ‘New Bolero City Pik-Up.’ It is a new entry level variant, which sits below the existing Bolero Pik-Up Extra Long and Extra Strong variants. With the new Bolero City variant, comes the commitment to improved scales including best-in-class mileage, and engine torque, and segment leading payload capacity and cargo width.

New Bolero City Pik-Up manoeuvrability on narrow and crowded city roads is easy. This is in part because of the shorter bonnet. Which, in turn, makes for a comparatively lower turn radius. Bolero City Pik-Up is good for intra-city applications, and urban goods transportation. It’s available at a price of Rs. 7.97 Lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

New Mahindra Bolero City Pik-Up

Power comes from a 2523 cm3 m2Di four-cylinder diesel engine that returns 48.5 kW of power. Torque is pegged at 195 Nm. Mileage is listed at 17.2 km/l. In its new avatar, the pik-up boasts of a strong suspension. Rear suspension is strengthened for varying load types in city driving conditions. Payload capacity is rated at 1500 kg, and a large 2640 mm cargo box. 215/75 R15 (38.1 cm) tyres make for better road grip. Cabin ergonomics are improved. A wider co-driver seat improves driving experience.

Operation cost benefits from warranty of 3 years/ 1 Lakh km, and minimal maintenance. Minimum operating cost favours higher savings. Profit can be optimised as the vehicle is good to go over different terrains to offer more business opportunities.

Bolero Pik-Up range

When it comes to SCVs, Mahindra’s wide portfolio caters to varying cargo transportation avenues. The range of Bolero Pik-Ups have a large customer base. This is attributed to its dependability and ease of maintenance. Customers benefit from the wide Mahindra dealer network for easy repairs and servicing.

Durability and multiple customization options ensures large scale utilisation. Customers include small and medium scale businessmen, vegetable vendors, stand operators, goods transporters, and traders to ensure last-mile connectivity. Purchases are entertained at authorised M&M dealers.

Intra City transportation

Harish Lalchandani, VP-Marketing, Mahindra Automotive said, “Our deep focus on customer centricity and market insights has enabled us to develop products that are relevant and most suited for the versatile needs of our discerning customers. We are pleased to offer another addition to our hugely successful Bolero Pik-up range – the New Bolero City Pik-Up highly suited for intra city transportation.

Our constant endeavour to engineer and deliver best-in-class products on performance, reliability, and profitability has resulted in continued market leadership for Mahindra in the Pick-Up segment for the last 22 years.”