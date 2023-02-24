New Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 R Variant – First Look Walkaround

New 2023 Bolero Neo N8 R variant will fill in the gap in pricing and equipment list that exists between N8 and N10 variants

Aiming to provide more value to customers, Mahindra has introduced a new N8 R variant for Bolero Neo. The new variant has started reaching dealerships and is expected to be officially launched soon.

Primary idea is to fix the price gap of around Rs 1.21 lakh that is there between N8 and N10 variants of Bolero Neo. The new N8 R variant is expected to be launched at a starting price of around Rs 10.50 lakh.

New Bolero Neo N8 R variant

N8 R variant gets some premium features that were earlier available with only top-spec variants of Bolero Neo. For folks who want the best value, the new N8 R variant of Bolero Neo could emerge as a preferred option. Some of the key highlights of new Bolero Neo N8 R variant include halogen headlamp, fender mounted halogen turn indicators, halogen tail lamps, LED DRLs, chrome finish on the grille, new Mahindra logo, wheel arch cladding, body coloured X-type spare wheel cover and rear glass wiper and defogger.

This variant does not get features like fog lamps, roof rails, footsteps and reverse parking camera. Bolero Neo N8 R variant has steel wheels. Alloy wheels are offered with only top-spec variants of Bolero Neo. Take a look at the detailed first look walkaround below, credited to Sandeep Malik.

Inside, the equipment list for new Bolero Neo N8 R variant includes power windows, manual ORVMs with joystick, fabric seats, tilt steering, engine start stop button, semi-digital instrument cluster, manual IRVM, manual AC with ECO mode and 12v charging socket. As compared to existing N8 variant, the new N8 R variant gets a 17.2-cm touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity. As of now, touchscreen is offered with only top-spec N10 and N10(O) variants of Bolero Neo.

Bolero has always been preferred for its spacious interiors and there are no compromises on that front with the new N8 R variant. The middle row can easily accommodate 3 adult passengers. Safety kit onboard Bolero Neo N8 R variant includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking assist, corner braking control, flip key, engine immobilizer and speed alert audio warning.

Top-spec variants of Bolero Neo may still be desirable, as they offer some exclusive features. For example, N10 and N10(O) variants have height adjustable driver seat, front armrests for driver and co-driver, armrest in second row, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

New Bolero Neo N8 R performance

Bolero Neo’s 1.5-litre mHawk diesel motor has been updated to comply with upcoming BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. There are unlikely to be any major changes in performance. However, there could be improvements such as reduced vibrations and possibly higher mileage. In its current form, the engine generates 100 PS of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with transmission option of a 5-speed manual.