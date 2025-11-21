New Mahindra CNG, Ethanol Flex-Fuel, Electric Tractors Showcased – Agrovision 2025

Mahindra is the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume. Today, they have presented a full lineup of next-generation alternate-fuel tractors and farm technologies at Agrovision 2025 in Nagpur. The showcase was inaugurated in the presence of Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development.

Mahindra’s New Alternate Fuel Tractor Lineup

At Agrovision 2025, Mahindra unveiled three major alternate-fuel innovations developed at its Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai. The display highlighted Mahindra’s growing commitment to cleaner, more efficient and sustainable farm mechanisation—aligning closely with India’s long-term vision of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

1. CNG/CBG & Dual-Fuel Tractor

Built on the Yuvo Tech+ platform, this tractor runs on CNG, Compressed Biogas (CBG) or a Diesel–CNG dual-fuel combination, offering farmers cleaner operations, lower running costs and improved fuel flexibility. With CBG availability growing across rural India, Mahindra aims to provide a future-proof solution that pairs sustainability with cost efficiency.

2. Ethanol Flex-Fuel Tractor Engine

Capable of running on ethanol derived from sources like sugarcane, maize, crop residue and agricultural waste, this tractor brings significant emission reductions and promotes energy independence for farmers. The flex-fuel setup also supports various ethanol–petrol blends, allowing easier adoption depending on local fuel availability.

3. Next-Gen Electric Tractor (OJA Platform)

Mahindra’s global lightweight OJA platform now underpins a fully electric tractor. Designed for lower operating cost, instant torque and high efficiency, the electric tractor also supports fast charging, making it suitable for varied farming applications. Its smooth operation, zero emissions and reduced maintenance mark a major leap toward sustainable mechanisation.

Mahindra’s Focus on Sustainable Farming

Mahindra reaffirmed its leadership in clean farm technologies, having earlier showcased India’s first CNG and CBG tractors. These new developments further strengthen the company’s push for alternate-fuel solutions like biofuel, ethanol, CBG, electric power and isobutyl, all aimed at lowering emissions and reducing farmers’ long-term operating costs.

Commenting on the showcase, Veejay Nakra – President, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said: “Mahindra is committed to leading India’s shift to alternate fuel technologies and driving cleaner, smarter, and sustainable farming solutions. Our presence at Agrovision 2025 underscores this commitment as we showcase innovative tractors and technologies that will shape the future of Indian agriculture, aligned with the Government of India’s vision toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.”

Full Range of Tractors & Implements on Display

Alongside alternate-fuel technology, Mahindra also showcased:

– A wide range of diesel-powered 2WD & 4WD tractors

– High-efficiency farm implements

– Products from both Mahindra and Swaraj brands

Together, the display highlighted Mahindra’s approach of offering farmers a complete, future-ready farm ecosystem.