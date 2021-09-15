New Mahindra Furio 7 Truck Range Launch Price Rs 14.8 Lakh

Introduction of the FURIO range follows MTB’s launch of the BLAZO X range of Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB) has announced the launch of the new Furio 7 series of light commercial vehicles (LCV). The new truck is an extension of the Furio range of Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) which was first revealed in July 2018 and launched in 2019.

The Furio 7 will be available across three product platforms- 4-Tyre Cargo, 6-Tyre Cargo HD and 6-Tyre Tipper. Prices of the LCV Furio range start at Rs 14.79 lakh 10.5ft HSD variant going up to Rs. 16.82 lakh for Tipper variant. The mid-spec Furio 7 HD trim has been priced at Rs 15.18 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Mahindra says that the range will cover every application of business needs in the LCV segment. Mahindra has also extended the double guarantee of “More Mileage or Truck Back” and “Guaranteed Resale Value” after five years to Furio 7. These claims were first introduced in the Furio range of ICVs. The Furio brand promises higher profitability along with best-in-class mileage and a higher payload.

Mahindra also had their CV brand ambassador, Ajay Devgn recreate a stunt which he performed in a Bollywood movie 30 years ago. In the movie, Ajay performs a split while travelling on two motorcycles. In this latest Mahindra Furio 7 TVC, Ajay is not performing split, but is standing on the two trucks while they are on the move. A similar stunt was performed by Van Damme in Volvo Trucks ad 7 years ago.

More Details

Mahindra is also offering a benchmark cabin that provides optimum comfort, convenience and safety. It has been equipped with Mahindra’s latest telematics technology called Mahindra iMAXX. The Furio 7 range is part of the FURIO ILCV product range development which is a result of Rs 650 crore investment and efforts put in by over 500 Mahindra engineers and 180 suppliers over the past six years.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Nakra, CEO, M&M, Automotive Sector, said that the Furio 7 range of trucks will set new benchmarks of excellence and customer-centricity while reflecting the company’s serious commitment to the segment and confidence in our products. The truck has been designed by Mahindra’s Italian designing firm Pininfarina for Indian road conditions.

Specifications

Furio 7 will be built in Mahindra’s Chakan-based facility near Pune in Maharashtra. It will be offered with two super-efficient, lightweight, low friction engines with MDi Tech, with popular Dual Mode FuelSmart technology. Furio 7 Cargo will be powered by 2.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 81.2 bhp at 3200rpm and 220 Nm of peak torque at 1250-2200rpm.

On the other hand, the Cargo 7 HD and Tipper derivatives are powered by a 3.5-litre oil burner which pushes out 122.7 bhp at 2500rpm and 375 Nm of peak torque at 1300-2000rpm. Both engine options are coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.