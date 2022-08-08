New Mahindra Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau Launch Price 5.26 L – 400 Km Range

The new Mahindra Jeeto Plus CNG promise segment leading 400 kms range and best-in-class mileage of 35.1 km/kg

Mahindra has introduced the new Jeeto Plus CNG “CharSau”in India. It is priced at Rs 5.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and promises to offer several best in class features and capabilities in terms of payload, range and mileage.

Mahindra, currently at No. 2 in the commercial vehicle segment after Tata Motors, commanded a 29.71 percent market share in July 2022 with sales of 16,478 units. The company has recently teased its upcoming Electric Bolero Pickup.

Mahindra Jeeto Plus CNG

Mahindra Jeeto Plus CNG is ideally suited both for inter and intra city facilities. It comes in with 2 CNG tanks of 68 liter (40L+28L) capacities, a first in this segment. It is slated to offer a range of over 400 kms (hence its name ‘CharSau” while mileage is also pegged at 35.1 km/kg.

This in turn, along with its 650 kg payload capacity, offers lowest cost of operations and will yield the highest savings and profits to the owner at 30 percent higher than other offerings in its segment.

Mahindra Jeeto Plus CNG offers easy maneuverability on roads thanks to a turning circle radius of 4.3meters, thus making it convenient for the driver to navigate the vehicle even in narrow and congested road conditions. It caters to last mile connectivity needs of small and medium scale traders in India and while it boasts of a contemporary exterior design, its interiors also offer a host of comforts. Colour options include Diamond White, Ultramarine Blue and Sunrise Red.

There is a large cabin with added head and leg room, comfortable seating and better driver ergonomics in terms of smoother gear shift. Safety is also set to be best in its class with a strong body, larger chassis and an extended wheelbase which stands at 2,500mm while it also gets a longer deck of 2257 mm (7 feet) length. Smoother steering, best in class pick up and acceleration all combine to offer a better and safer driving experience.

Mahindra Jeeto Plus CNG – Engine Specs

Mahindra Jeeto Plus CNG is powered by a powerful engine that offers 15 kW peak power and 44 Nm peak torque at 1,600-2,200 rpm. It is this engine that allows the pick-up to take on the steepest of slopes with the heavy loads.

Mahindra will be producing the new Jeeto Plus CNG Char Sau from its Zaheerabad plant. It will be offered with a 3 year/72,000 km warranty (whichever is earlier) while it can be serviced at any of the company’s extensive service networks spread across the country.

With its lowest maintenance cost at Rs 0.22 per km and affordable pricing it will relate to savings of around 30 percent as compared to any other CNG powered pick-up in its segment. The launch offer also includes a 1.99 percent interest rate which will in turn relate to a Rs 5 lakh saving over a period of 4 years.