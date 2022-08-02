New Mahindra Scorpio Classic Base Vs Top Variant – Walkaround

Mahindra Scorpio Classic will remain as company’s answer to the ever-popular C-segment SUV category

Mahindra has been under the spotlight lately with the launch of Scorpio N. The company received 1,00,000 bookings for Scorpio N in just 30 minutes. Heck, the first 25,000 bookings were sold out under a minute. This immense demand for Scorpio N has left a lot of customers heartbroken as they could not get booking done at introductory prices.

But Scorpio name is not just confined to N. Mahindra has planned to retain the old Scorpio with a new name, Scorpio Classic. Mahindra is taking a similar strategy as we have seen with the Bolero brand. We have the OG Bolero aimed for rural masses and Bolero Neo aimed to provide an upmarket feel over that for urban dwellers.

Mahindra is doing this as the old Scorpio continues to be a top seller. It is the third highest-selling compact SUV in India with 4,131 units sold in June 2022. Only the South Korean cousins Creta and Seltos sell more than Scorpio. Scorpio is to Mahindra, what GTA 5 is to Rockstar Games.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Base Vs Top Variant

Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been spied on multiple times. Earlier, the top-spec model was spied with side-facing jump seats and front-facing seat option. But this is the first time base model of new Scorpio Classic has been spied in detail. Credit to The Rajat Vlogs, we can now get a clear idea what to expect from the base model of Scorpio Classic as well as its top model.

Main visual difference that is immediately striking over the outgoing model is its taillights. Remember the OG Scorpio that had vertical taillights? With facelifted model in 2014, Mahindra chose to just retain its brake lights below and the thin vertical bar was replaced with a black plastic. Now, with Scorpio Classic, in 2022, Mahindra is bringing it back. New taillights on Scorpio Classic pay homage to OG Scorpio.

The new base model is named ‘S’ and will get black unpainted front and rear bumpers, unpainted door handles, manual AC, all four power windows, side-facing jump seats, 15” steel wheels and more. What it doesn’t get are infotainment system, remote locking and a few more key features.

Other notable changes from the preceding model in base variant, are ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, a new front grille, a slightly revised lower bumper and side body cladding, and a new logo at the back too. In the top-spec variant, we noticed some omissions like LED turn indicators on ORVMs, a light sensor for automatic headlamps, and mHawk 140 badge on the side fender. Base model Scorpio used to make 120 bhp and 280 Nm from a 2.2L mHawk engine. This is likely to continue with Mahindra Scorpio Classic Base variant as well.

Pricing & Launch

Right now, Mahindra Scorpio (old model) is offered in S3 Plus, S5, S7, S9 and S11. They only get one engine and a 6-speed MT gearbox. Expect the upcoming Scorpio Classic base model to sit below the S3 Plus, which is priced at Rs 13.53 lakh, ex-sh currently. Mahindra is likely to price Scorpio Classic aggressively, in a similar range as that of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.