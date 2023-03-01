New Mahindra Scorpio Classic S5 Variant Details Leak Before Launch

As of now, Scorpio Classic is offered in only two trim levels – S and S11, with prices starting from Rs 12.64 lakh

In the process of updating their cars to comply with BS6 Phase II emission norms, OEMs are also introducing other relevant updates based on market dynamics. Mahindra seems to be following a similar approach, an example of which can be seen with the updated Scorpio Classic.

As per the leaked type approval document, Scorpio Classic gets a new mid-spec S5 variant. Seating options have also been increased for S5 and S11 trims. While the base-spec S variant has only 9-seat option, S5 and S11 variants get both 7-seat and 9-seat options.

Scorpio Classic new S5 variant

In its updated format, Scorpio Classic will have a total of seven variants. The variants are Scorpio Classic S MT 9-seater, S11 MT 7-seater, S11 MT 9-seater, S11 MT 7-seater CC, S5 MT 7-seater, S5 MT 9-seater and S5 MT 7-seater CC. Earlier, a 9-seat option was available with only base-spec S variant. 9-seater variants will have bench seat in second row and 2×2 side facing bench seats at rear. Second-row captain seat option will be available in top-spec S11 variant of Scorpio Classic

Talking about the new S5 variant, it is expected to get features such as body-coloured bumpers, steel wheels with covers, central locking, audio system and electrically adjustable ORVMs. It is likely to be missing out on features such as projector headlamps with LED DRLs, follow-me-home headlamps, rear wash and wipe, front arm rests and faux leather steering wheel. Safety kit onboard the new S5 variant will include dual airbags, collapsible steering, engine immobilizer, seat belt reminder and speed alert.

While new variants are useful in providing more options to buyers, introduction of new mid-spec S5 variant for Scorpio Classic could also be aimed at bridging the price gap between the existing S and S11 variant. Costing Rs 12.64 lakh and Rs 16.14 lakh, respectively, it is easy to see the significant gap in pricing. With mid-spec S5 variant, Mahindra should be able to provide a more value-for-money option to customers.

There are no changes in terms of performance, even though the engine has been updated to comply with the stricter emission norms. Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2 litre diesel motor that churns out 130 hp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Scorpio Classic waiting period is at 24-26 weeks currently.

Bolero to get new variant

Mahindra’s workhorse Bolero has also been updated to comply with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. Along with that, Mahindra has introduced a new base-spec B2 variant for Bolero. It will essentially be a trimmed down version, aimed at lowering the starting price of the UV. As of now, Bolero is available across three trim levels – B4, B6 and B6(O). Prices start at Rs 9.53 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel motor that churns out 75 hp and 210 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Power and torque output will be the same with the updated engine.