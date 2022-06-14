New Mahindra Scorpio Dealer Training Starts – White Colour Spied

The next gen Scorpio will sport a slatted grille, new Mahindra Twin Peaks logo, and C-shaped LED DRLs

Mahindra, having experienced outstanding success with the new XUV700 and Thar, has now turned its attention to launching the new gen Scorpio. 2022 Scorpio was slated for launch earlier this year, but has been delayed due to parts shortage. With launch date announced for 27th June 2022, Mahindra has officially revealed the exteriors and interiors of Scorpio.

Compared to its earlier counterpart, the new gen Scorpio will sport some distinctive exterior and interior updates. The company is also focusing on safety standards. The current Scorpio holds a 0 rating in Global NCAP, but this is about to change in the new gen model. XUV700, XUV300 have a 5 Star rating while the Thar has scored 4 Stars in safety. New Scorpio is expected to get a minimum 4 star rating.

New Mahindra Scorpio White Colour Spied

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will continue with a boxy design. It will be positioned on a new ladder-frame chassis, relating to added cabin space. Changes will include an updated front fascia, revised front grille with vertical slats, headlamp cluster with dual lighting, integrated LED DRLs and new fog lamp housing.

It will also sport the company’s new Twin Peaks logo, updated side panels, roof rails and a flatter roofline. The new Scorpio will ride on multi-spoke alloy wheels, while updates to the rear will include new LED tail lights and sequential turn indicators. Ahead of launch, dealer training has started. New spy shots were clicked of 2022 Scorpio white colour were clicked inside a Mahindra dealership.

6 and 7 Seater Configurations

Mahindra Scorpio will be offered in 6 as well as 7 seat configuration. Middle row captain seat variant has already been revealed. Its interiors will be seen with a new 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360 degree camera, a multi-function steering wheel and semi-digital instrument console.

It will also get an electric sunroof, dual zone climate control and connected car technology. Roof mounted speakers, leather upholstery and electrically adjustable front seats will also be a part of the updates. Ventilated seats are also expected.

Powertrain

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by the same engine as seen on the new XUV700 and Thar, but tuned differently. The 2.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine will offer 170 PS power. It also gets a 2.2 liter diesel engine that will deliver 130 PS on base variants and 160 PS on top variants. 2022 Scorpio engine gets mated to either a 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic unit.

2022 Scorpio top variant will sport off-road driving modes of Rock, Snow, Mud. It will also get an AWD system with a 4Xplor system. The current Mahindra Scorpio starts off at Rs 12.81 lakh and goes upto Rs 18.61 lakh. Considering the feature updates, the new gen model could come in at a much higher pricing.