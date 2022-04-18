New Mahindra Scorpio Spied With Ford Endeavour – Huge Road Presence

All new Mahindra Scorpio is going to be bigger in size, come with more powerful engine options – Launch is expected by June 2022

The next big launch from Mahindra is that of the new gen Scorpio. Spied on for more than 2 years, Scorpio launch has been delayed largely due to Covid-19. With production on track, Mahindra seems to be getting ready to launch the new Scorpio soon.

Ahead of launch, New Mahindra Scorpio has been spied once again. This time, by CarDrive. There were a total of 3 test mules of new gen Scorpio, which were completely covered in camouflage. Mahindra personnel in the spy video, are seen wearing red t-shirts with the branding ‘Mahindra Z101’.

Mahindra Scorpio Testing With Ford Endeavour

Z101 is the internal codename of new gen Scorpio. Also seen in the spy shots, is a Ford Endeavour. Mahindra Scorpio test mules and Ford Endeavour were parked alongside, at an empty plot along the Mumbai Pune Expressway. All four cars are wearing TN19 no plates.

These new spy shots give a good understanding of the size of the upcoming Scorpio. In the photos, it looks very similar in size to Endeavour. Scorpio fans and those awaiting customers, will be very impressed by the sheer size of the SUV.

The Mahindra Scorpio has been an important model in the company lineup. It will complete two decades of its dominance in this SUV segment and the new gen model could be launched in June 2022 to mark this important milestone. In recent months, Mahindra has noted increased demand for the Scorpio. Sales increased 160 percent YoY in March 2022 to 6,061 units over 2,331 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales increased 132 percent from 2,610 units sold in February 2022.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio – Exterior Updates

The new gen Mahindra Scorpio will be positioned on a ladder-on-frame chassis that is also seen on the new Thar. This means that the upcoming model will be larger in dimensions and could offer forward facing third row seats with the 6 seater model sporting captain seats in second row.

Though its exteriors are completely hidden from view, it does appear to be longer and taller as compared to its current counterpart. A hinged tailgate, larger rear view mirrors, a boot mounted rear wiper, vertically positioned tail lamps, roof rails and new 10 spoke machine-cut alloy wheels fitted under rounded wheel arches could be a part of its exterior updates.

The cabin is set to be loaded with features and earlier spy shots have revealed new dual tone black and brown upholstery and a refreshed dashboard design along with a new logo on its steering wheel. It could also gain a larger 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and an all-digital instrument cluster while vertical AC vents, electric sunroof and Sony sound system with 6 speakers could also be a part of its updates.

Features could also include a 360 degree camera, push button start/stop feature and dual zone climate controls. It will also see updated safety equipment among which will be 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alert and ABS.

Petrol and Diesel Engine Options

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will get petrol and diesel engine options which it will share with the new Thar. These will include a 2.0 liter mStallion turbo petrol engine and a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine. Power and torque output is likely to be tuned differently.

Both these engines will get mated to either a 6 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Top spec variants could also get a 4X4 drivetrain with terrain and drive modes. Competition to the new gen Scorpio will be seen from a host of SUVs all of which are priced in the Rs 12-20 lakh range. These include Mahindra’s own XUV700, Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector and Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta and Alcazar, Kia Seltos and Carens, along with VW Tiguan and Skoda Kushaq.