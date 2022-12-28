New Mahindra Thar 4X2 Vs 4X4 – Compared Side By Side

With new Thar 4X2 that will be affordably priced, the only major compromise will be the lack of off-roading capabilities

Taking proactive steps to counter upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra will be launching 4X2 version of Thar on January 26, 2023. 4X4 is considered the soul of Thar, so it’s a bit surprising that a 4X2 version is being launched. Apart from the Jimny factor, it is possible that market feedback may have prompted Mahindra to launch an affordable variant of Thar.

With two identical looking Thar in the market, some consumers may not be sure about which one to buy. A quick side-by-side comparison between Thar 4X2 vs. Thar 4X4 can help understand their pros and cons. Video is credited to Yash9w channel.

New Thar 4X2 Vs Thar 4X4

Both new Thar 4X2 and Thar 4X4 are the same in terms of exterior styling. There could be some minor deviations, but there’s nothing significant that catches the eyes. Users can expect the same experience in terms of street presence and features such as halogen headlamps, classy slatted grille, latched bonnet, high ground clearance, prominent wheel arches and flat rear section.

Inside too, most of the equipment is the same. Some apparent components missing on Thar 4X2 variant include the 4X4 selector lever. In its place, a small storage unit has been provided. Control buttons, instrument console, steering wheel and infotainment system are largely the same across both versions of Thar. There’s a slight change in the drive mode, wherein Thar 4X2 version gets Rough Road option. In comparison, Thar 4X4 has dedicated Off-Road mode.

While there is no major difference in aesthetics, Thar 4X2 gets a smaller 1.5-litre diesel motor from XUV300. It churns out 117 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, Thar 4X4 diesel variants get power from a 2.2-litre motor that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm. As is evident, Torque is the same and even the difference in power output is not significant. Moreover, Thar 4X2 will probably be lighter, which will boost its power-to-weight ratio. The 2.2-litre petrol engine is the same for both versions of Thar.

Safety features will also be the same for both versions of Thar. Safety kit includes tyre pressure monitoring system, follow-me-home and lead-me-to-Thar lamps, rear parking sensors, ESP with roll-over mitigation, dual airbags, panic braking signal and vehicle over-speed warning.

New Thar 4X2 Vs Thar 4X4 – Which one to buy?

For folks who like Thar primarily for its looks or those with limited budget, the upcoming 4X2 version will apparently be the preferred choice. Styling and features are mostly the same, so Thar 4X2 version can be a significant money saver. To sweeten the deal, Mahindra may launch Thar 4X2 at an initial offer price of around Rs 10 lakh. Maruti seems to have a similar price strategy for Jimny.

Thar 4X4 will continue to be preferred by folks who are into off-roading. Even in an on-road environment, a 4X4 powertrain can deliver better drive dynamics. Folks who prefer the complete package, irrespective of whether some features are used or not, will naturally go for Thar 4X4.