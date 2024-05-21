New Mahindra Thar Green Colour Launched – Total 6 Colours

Mahindra Thar’s dynamic appeal and commanding presence have been significantly enhanced with the new Deep Forest colour

Based on industry trends and consumer feedback, carmakers introduce new colours at regular intervals. In the SUV segment, shades of green have created a significant fan following. Mahindra is among the OEMs that have introduced the green shade with multiple SUVs.

Thar gets Deep Forest colour

Mahindra already offers the Deep Forest green shade with SUVs like Scorpio N and XUV 3XO. It has now been introduced with the Thar SUV. With this latest addition, Thar now has a total of six exterior colour options. The other five shades are Stealth Black, Deep Grey, Everest White, Red Rage and Desert Fury. The last one, Desert Fury, was also recently added earlier this year in February. It was named the Thar Earth Edition, launched as a tribute to the mighty Thar Desert.

Talking about the Deep Forest colour, it closely resembles the dark green colour used with vehicles of the Indian Armed Forces. It perfectly suits Thar, enhancing its visual appeal and dominating road presence. While currently most Thars on the roads are usually black, we could soon be seeing more green ones on the streets. While the all-black shade will continue to be the most popular, the new green shade could be ranked among the second-best colour shades for Thar.

In its dark green skin, Thar exudes confidence and gives a sense of poise and power. Deep Forest green shade creates an exciting contrast with the black grille, bumper and fenders. 4X4 badging looks a lot more striking against the green background. Finer details of the SUVs design are more pronounced with the dark green shade. It seems like the colour Thar was born with. Even Thar’s closest cousin in visual terms, the Jeep Wrangler, has a dark green shade called Sarge Green.

Will Thar 5-door get Deep Forest shade?

After XUV 3XO, Mahindra’s next big launch this year will be the 5-door Thar. It is scheduled to debut on 15th August. It is possible that Thar 5-door or Thar Armada will get the Deep Forest exterior colour from day one. The longer dimensions of 5-door Thar may actually be able to accommodate the dark green shade in a more striking manner.

Mahindra Thar 3-door and 5-door are rivals to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha. Force Motors recently launched the new 3-door and 5-door Gurkha models. While Jimny does not currently offer any green shades in India, it is available with the 3-door model sold globally. Made in India 5-door Jimny in green was also unveiled in South Africa last year.

Now that Thar has received the green shade, it is possible that the 5-door Jimny could also get a dark green colour. Jimny’s predecessor, the Maruti Gypsy, is still used in dark green shade by the armed forces. Rival Force Gurkha (both 3-door and 5-door models) is also available in a dark green shade.