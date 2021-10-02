New Mahindra Thar Modified By DC Design – Named As Thar Hulk

While the custom-built Mahindra Thar Hulk is a more luxurious version of the tough off-roader, DC2 has kept the SUV’s ruggedness intact

DC2 Design by Dilip Chhabria is a very well-known aftermarket customisation house that provides alternate designs to stock models. Over the years, many models from DC Designs, which later got renamed DC2, have found limelight in the Indian auto market.

Most of these customised vehicles are amplified to become luxury vehicles that cater to only privileged customers. They not just heavily modify the car on the outside, but also spruce the interiors to a large extent.

Mahindra Thar Hulk – Exteriors Mods

The latest example from DC2 is custom-made Mahindra Thar which wears a whole new design on the exterior and interior as well. This prototype of Thar has been aptly named Hulk after the superhero from Marvel Comics.

Thanks to its brawny exterior accentuated by huge fenders and body panels, the Thar Hulk lives up to its name very well. For starters, the custom-built Thar gets new triple-beam LED headlights which are mounted on the front fender just above the bumper. This has been a design approach opted by DC in previous iterations of modified Thar as well.

Apart from a redesigned front grille, the entire bonnet has been completely changed which features new creases and scoops for improved aerodynamics and air intake respectively. DC has also equipped Thar with a retractable sidestep which should be a nice feature to have considering its high ground clearance. The prototype shown here gets a hardtop roof.

Mahindra Thar Hulk – Interiors filled with luxury

As mentioned earlier, most of the modified cars from DC cater to the luxury segment and Thar Hulk is no different. The cabin of the car has completely been revamped to give it a very premium appeal. For starters, it has been wrapped around by an all-red theme consisting of the dashboard and leather upholstery on the seats. This also gives the cabin a very sporty appeal since it is an interior theme usually adopted by premium sports cars.

All four occupants get to sit on individual bucket-style seats which also look very sporty and luxurious. Blue ambient lighting around circular air-con vents, IRVM and knobs on centre console and dashboard give the cabin a premium appeal. The SUV features a massive sunroof that encompasses almost the entire roof. Inside, DC has provided the cabin with ceiling lights which makes for a nice view.

Engine, Transmission Options

DC is known to make only cosmetic modifications to a car and its powertrain or any other mechanical setup is usually left untouched. Mahindra offers Thar with two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHAwk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. Both units are paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. 4WD with a low-range transfer case is offered as standard across the range.