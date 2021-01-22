Home Car News New Mahindra Thar Removable Hard-Top Variant Spied Testing In Chennai

New Mahindra Thar Removable Hard-Top Variant Spied Testing In Chennai

Satya Singh
2021 Mahindra Thar Removable Hard Top Variant
Mahindra continues to test the new generation Thar across India as more variants are planned for launch

One of the most significant car launches in 2020, next-gen Mahindra Thar could soon get a removable hard-top variant. Latest spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast Arun, who spotted this test mule in Chengalpet near Chennai and shared them with Rushlane Spylane.

A new test mule spotted on road tests seems like the one with removable hard-top. As of now, Mahindra Thar is offered in only two body formats – a convertible soft-top variant and a fixed hard-top variant.

Mahindra Thar convertible hard-top design

From a distance, Thar convertible hard-top variant looks just like the standard hard-top variant. However, a closer inspection reveals that the roof has three segments. There’s one that covers the front section, while two others are at the rear.

In comparison, the standard Thar hard-top variant has a two piece roof. Another change can be seen in the rear screen mounts, which appear to be different than that of the standard variant. All these variations indicate towards the possibility of a new convertible hard-top variant for Thar.

Users stand to gain

If the convertible hard-top variant makes it to production stage, it would be quite advantageous for users. It will allow them to experience the best of both worlds. They can enjoy the comforts of a standard SUV with the hard-top on or remove it for a more immersive, open-air experience.

Cabin comforts are available with the soft-top variant also, but users have reported that the soft roof flaps at high speeds. This can be quite annoying over longer durations. Moreover, concerns about safety and security cannot be entirely allayed with the soft-top variant.

In case of standard hard-top variant, it is possible to get the roof removed. But that will void the warranty and fixing it back will not be easy. Moreover, the re-attached roof may start to leak, as an industrial grade sealant is used to fill small gaps between the roof and frame. Such issues won’t be there with the convertible hard-top variant.

As of now, there’s no official word from Mahindra about Thar convertible hard-top variant. Whether or not it makes it to showrooms will depend on market feedback and test results. It is possible that the convertible hard-top variant is priced higher than the existing hard-top variant.

For now, Mahindra will continue to focus more on fulfilling existing demand. Thar has registered massive bookings, resulting in waiting period of up to 10 months in certain cities. To keep up with increasing demand, Mahindra has increased production from 2000 units to 3000 units per months. The waiting period is longer in case of hard-top variants. Mahindra had earlier also revealed that almost half of the bookings have been for automatic variants of Thar.

