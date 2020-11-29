New Mahindra Thar YouTube Channel Aims To Explain Features To Owners

The new channel on YouTube is separate from the older channel and dedicates to the technologies on offer in the new Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is arguably the most discussed vehicle in India in the recent past. Almost two months after its launch, discussions about it haven’t stopped since almost every other day there is some new development regarding the compact off-roader.

As we all know, second generation Thar is way ahead of its predecessor in terms of technologies and features. To make people aware of the different technologies on offer in the new Thar and explain their functionalities Mahindra has added a new channel on YouTube dedicated for this purpose alone.

The ‘Mahindra Infotainment Thar’ channel on YouTube explains each and every functionality on offer in Thar. This includes Cruise control, Emergency Braking, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Parking Assist System and a whole lot more.

The channel also contains videos explaining the different screens and segments of its new touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster. For instance, we got to know that the new Thar gets a Tyre Direction Monitor which tells the driver the direction of the tyres before starting on his/her journey. A very novel feature indeed.

The new Mahindra Thar is definitely a lot more practical and modern as opposed to its predecessor which was best described as ‘bare-bones’. Mahindra even went on to claim at time of its launch that the new Thar can also be used as a primary vehicle in a family. Although the rear seat space and negligible luggage space with all seats up do not help its case as a proper family car.

Thar Safety Ratings

Recently, the SUV was awarded 4-star safety ratings in Global NCAP which made it to the top ten safest cars in India. It secured 4 stars in both adult and child protection. The Thar tested was in its basic safety configuration with two standard airbags and weighed 2014 kg. A crash test was conducted in Germany by Global NCAP and units of Mahindra Thar were exported to Germany for this purpose.

Thar Booked Till May 2021

Mahindra Thar has received an overwhelming response in terms of bookings. The amount of bookings has surged past 20,000 within the first month itself. Seeing this humongous demand, Mahindra had to temporarily discontinue its base variants in order to limit the number of bookings.

The waiting period for customers has now extended to more than seven months in some cases. As of now, the company claims that the off-roading SUV is booked till May 2021 and new customers booking a Thar might have to wait between six to nine months to drive home their new car.

New Thar was initially offered in three trim levels- AX, AX(O) and LX at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh and went up to Rs 13.75 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The base AX trim, for now, has been discontinued and taken off the website.