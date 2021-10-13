New Mahindra Tractor Range Launched Under Yuvo Tech Plus Brand

The roll out will be initially in a few states of North India and will be expanded across markets in later months

Mahindra is the leading tractor manufacturer in India. Mahindra tractor sales dipped 7 percent in September 2021 with a total of 40,331 units sold in the past month, down from 43,386 units sold in September 2020. But demand is set to grow in coming months. To meet demand, Mahindra has announced launch of a new range of tractors.

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector has introduced a new advanced tractor range called Yuvo Tech+. These tractors are being offered in three models of Yuvo Tech+ 275 (27.6 kW-37 HP), Yuvo Tech+ 405 (29.1kW 39 HP) and Yuvo Tech+ 415 (31.33 kW-42 HP). Each of these come in with best in class warranty of 6 years and easy availability of spares at the company’s many service points.

Mahindra Yuvo Tech+ range – Mahindra Yuvo Tech plus 415DI, Mahindra Yuvo Tech plus 405DI and Mahindra Yuvo Tech plus 275DI, is being initially rolled out in states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat. Launch across other states will commence over the next few months.

Mahindra Tractor Yuvo Tech + Details

Yuvo Tech + comes in with the brand’s promise of ‘Technology mein No.1’. It is based on the company’s next gen Yuvo tractor platform and comes in several first in industry features among which are 12 Forward + 3 Reverse transmission and high precision hydraulics.

It also gets 3 speed range options of H-M-L and speeds can be selected on the basis of soil type and agricultural applications. Yuvo Tech+ gets high precision control valves and best in class lift capacity upto 1,700 kgs making it capable of handling heavy implements with ease and precision besides quick lowering of heavy equipment.

This tractor platform, which has been designed and developed at the Mahindra’s Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai, was first seen on the 26-37.3 kW, 35-50 HP range five years ago. The Yuvo range, which is the most successful product in the company’s portfolio, also comes in with 1.50 lakh hours testing over 30 applications. It has been tested over varied terrain across the globe and to date has over 1.25 lakh users.

Engine Specs

Powered by a new mZIP, 3 cylinder, 183 Nm torque engine, Yuvo Tech+ promises higher cubic capacity technology, highest torque and best in class delivery of power. This engine comes in with highest fuel efficiency in its segment, thereby leading to enhanced productivity, comforts, savings and earnings for Indian farmers.

It gets advanced constant mesh transmission for easy shifting of gears, easy access to the PC-DC controls and 12 Forward + 3 Reverse along with H-M-L speed range, selectable for different agricultural applications and soil conditions. The minimum speed provided is 1.4 kilometres per hour.

Mahindra Yvo Tech + offers enhanced ergonomics thanks to side shift gear, a spacious platform for easy entry and exit, ergonomically designed pedals and levers. It also off has dual acting power steering offering comfort even over longer working hours.