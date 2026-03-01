New Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launch Price Rs 29.35 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, an exclusive and more indulgent version of its flagship Electric Origin SUV. Priced at Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-sh), it is now the most expensive XEV 9e variant you can buy. Prices of the XEV 9e starts from Rs 21.90 lakh ex-sh.

The special edition aims to elevate the luxury quotient of the XEV 9e with bespoke styling and enhanced in-cabin experience. Bookings for the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition will open on 2nd March 2026, with deliveries scheduled to begin from 10th March 2026.

Exclusive Satin Finishes & New Interior Theme

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition introduces two exclusive exterior colour options – Satin Black and Satin White – paired with all-new Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette interiors. The cabin has been curated to offer a more lounge-like atmosphere, focusing on premium textures and refined detailing. Mahindra positions the Cineluxe as a more theatre-inspired luxury experience rather than just a cosmetic update.

Cinematic Cabin Experience

One of the key highlights of the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is its immersive cabin setup. It features a coast-to-coast triple HD display along with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system equipped with Dolby Atmos. The Infinity Roof and ambient lighting system offer over 16 million colour options, allowing users to personalise the cabin ambience to suit different moods and occasions.

79 kWh Battery – Over 500 km Real-World Range

Built on the top-spec Pack Three variant, the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that delivers over 500 km of real-world driving range. This ensures that the added luxury elements do not come at the cost of performance or practicality.

Full Pack Three Feature Suite + New Tech

In addition to its exclusive design elements, the Cineluxe Edition carries over the complete feature suite from the Pack Three variant. This includes:

– StraightAhead VisionX AR heads-up display

– EyeDentity Driver & Occupant Monitoring

– HandsFree Park (Auto Park Assist)

– Secure360

The edition also introduces thoughtful new technology features such as Camp, Keep and PawPal HVAC modes, Custom Drive Modes, Digital Key, Secure360 Pro and personalised user profiles.

Strengthening XEV 9e’s Premium Positioning

Since its global unveiling in November 2024, XEV 9e has gained strong traction in the premium electric SUV segment. With the introduction of the Cineluxe Edition, Mahindra is further reinforcing the XEV 9e’s positioning as a luxury-focused electric SUV tailored for buyers who prioritise craftsmanship, advanced technology and immersive in-cabin experience.