New Mahindra XEV 9e Electric SUV – Top Features, Battery Pack Options, Range

Available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options, Mahindra XEV 9e has max range of 656 km (MIDC P1 + P2)

With plans to dominate the electric segment, Mahindra has introduced the XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs. More new models based on the advanced INGLO platform will be introduced in the coming years. Mahindra’s new range of born-electric EVs have an eye-catching design and are equipped with a multitude of high-tech features.

Mahindra XEV 9e – Picture perfect design

An absolutely dazzling design is one of the key USPs of Mahindra XEV 9e. While there will be multiple colour options to choose from, the XEV 9e looks especially spectacular with the red paint. It could be similar to or the same Red Rage colour option available with Mahindra XUV700.

Some of the key highlights of XEV 9e include vertically-stacked top-mounted LED DRLs, triangular headlamp housings, full-width LED strip and a prominent closed-off grille. The bonnet flows smoothly and has distinctive creases for a sporty and muscular look and feel.

Side profile has flush door handles for the front doors, prominent wheel arches, door moulding, sporty low drag alloy wheels and blacked-out B and C pillars. The rear door handles are mounted on the C pillar. At the rear, XEV 9e has the signature sloping roofline of a coupe. The rear lighting elements are similar to the ones at the front. Measuring 4,790mm in length, the XEV 9e will have a powerful road presence.

Mahindra XEV 9e – Range, performance

There will be two battery pack options, 59 kWh and 79 kWh. With the larger battery, range will be 656 km (MIDC P1 + P2). For complete peace of mind, Mahindra is offering lifetime battery warranty for first owners. Powering the SUV will be a 3-in-1 integrated powertrain that delivers 210 kW (285 PS).

Mahindra XEV 9e can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/H in 6.8 seconds. Not the best, but still quite fast. It is likely that safety is being given precedence since LFP battery pack is used with XEV 9e. LFP battery packs have reduced risk of thermal runaway, as compared to standard lithium-ion battery packs. They also have a longer lifespan.

With Mahindra XEV 9e, users can choose from drive modes of Range, Everyday and Race. Charging hassles are also sorted, as the SUV can achieve 20-80% charge in under 20 minutes. This will be possible when using a 175-kW fast charger. Other equipment includes brake-by-wire tech with IEB (integrated electronic booster), advanced suspension system and high-power steering with variable gear ratio (VGR).

Premium cabin experience

With the XEV 9e and BE 6e, Mahindra has introduced its powerful AI-based platform named MAIA (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture). Users can access features such as Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6.0, ADAS L2+, OTA updates and more than 60 apps for entertainment, music, shopping, podcast, OTT movies and productivity.

XEV 9e is equipped with three 12.30-inch screens, taking the full screen size to 1.1 meter. Other key highlights include a head-up display (HUD), infinity roof, ambient lighting and preset mood themes.

Safety package

Safety kit includes ADAS Level 2+ that has 5 radars and 1 vision camera. Mahindra has provided an advanced Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DOMS) that can effectively detect driver fatigue and drowsiness. Other safety features such as a 360° surround view monitor and autopark are also available.