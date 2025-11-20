New Mahindra XEV 9S Gets Electric Rear Seats – Features Teased

Mahindra is gearing up to launch a new Origin SUV in the country after a resounding success of BE 6 and XEV 9e. The company’s third Electric Origin SUV is called XEV 9S and it will launch at the company’s Scream Electric event in Bengaluru between 26th and 27th of November, 2025.

There have been multiple teasers for this vehicle and the latest one reveals more features. Mahindra has just confirmed that the soon-to-launch XEV 9S will come equipped with an electric Boss Mode which fits into the whole executive chauffeur-driven audience. Let’s take a closer look.

XEV 9s Gets Electric Rear Seats

Mahindra XEV 9S is sort of like an electric version of XUV700 (could be renamed XUV7XO). Within Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUV lineup, XEV 9S is likely to be positioned above XEV 9e. On top of what XEV 9e already offers, XEV 9S is shaping up to be a major features galore which will cater to every needs of aspiring SUV owners.

The latest XEV 9S feature teased by the company is electrically operated Boss Mode. It has to be noted that Mahindra XUV700 and XEV 9e had Boss Mode, but operated manually. With XEV 9S, there is a bump in sophistication and target demographic is likely to appreciate it. In the teaser, we can see four buttons to control seat recline and seat base position.

The company is expected to offer electrically operated rear seats as well, which will take the comfort factor a couple of notches above. In the teaser, the caption reads “Space for Calm, Space for Everything”, suggesting that there will be a curated experience for occupants of all three rows.

Other notable elements of XEV 9S include an openable panoramic sunroof, which was not present in XEV 9e, a triple screen dashboard, dual-zone climate control, BYOD facility, premium Harman Kardon speakers, leatherette upholstery, ventilated seats, Digital Key, self parking feature, Level-2 ADAS, all-LED lighting and a lot more.

Dual Motor AWD likely?

Mahindra XEV 9S will be positioned on the same INGLO platform as BE 6 and XEV 9e. Powering this SUV is likely to be the same 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options as the other two Electric Origin SUVs. Mahindra will promise a real world range of 500 km on a single charge with AC on.

XEV 9S could potentially pack a dual-motor drivetrain architecture to offer some off-road capability. It has to be noted that both BE 6 and XEV 9e came with a single motor powering only the rear wheels. Mahindra XEV 9S will be launched at the company’s Scream Electric event in Bengaluru and it will be positioned as India’s first electric 7-seater SUV.