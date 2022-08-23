New Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch

While exteriors are largely the same as earlier, XUV300 facelift will have improved performance with new T-GDI motor

It’s busy days for team Mahindra, as they need to focus on their ICE cars as well as establish a foothold in the EV segment. Just a few days back, Mahindra Scorpio Classic was launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh. Next on the list in ICE segment is XUV300 facelift that has been revealed in an official teaser.

As is evident, 2022 Mahindra XUV300 facelift does not get any major cosmetic updates. Among the few exceptions is Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo. It can be seen on the front grille, alloy wheels and tailgate.

2022 XUV300 facelift new colour

While much of the exterior features are the same as earlier, 2022 XUV300 facelift could get one or more new colour options. A test mule spotted recently was seen with a new dual-tone colour theme of dark blue with a contrasting white roof. The combo looks quite sporty and a welcome addition, as XUV300 currently does not have a proper blue shade.

There could be more new colour options, although XUV300 already offers a wide range of exciting choices. There are six monotone colour options of Pearl White, D SAT Silver, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Red Rage and Aquamarine. The latter two have dual-tone option as well with white roof. All colour variants come with blacked-out pillars for a floating roof effect.

Key features of XUV300 include sporty front grille with chrome accents, striking cheetah-inspired LED DRLs, compact fog lamp housing, front and rear skid plate in metallic finish, sporty 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, black body cladding, door side moulding, dual-tone rear view mirrors, body-coloured door handles, functional roof rails and edgy tail lamps. All these have been carried forward in the same format for the 2022 XUV300 facelift.

Interiors could be spruced up with updated upholstery. Some new features can be introduced as well. Key features available with the current model include electric sunroof, segment-first front parking sensors and e-SIM based connectivity platform called BlueSense Plus. Some new connectivity features could be introduced with the 2022 XUV300 facelift.

2022 XUV300 facelift performance

XUV300 current model has a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor, generating 108 PS of max power at 5,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque at 2,000-3,500 rpm. There’s a 1.5-litre diesel mill as well that makes 115 PS and 300 Nm. Torque output is best-in-segment for both engines. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Mahindra XUV300 facelift officially teased pic.twitter.com/oYDZykHZ4K — RushLane (@rushlane) August 23, 2022

While the diesel motor will be carried forward as is, Mahindra XUV300 facelift will be getting an updated T-GDI petrol motor. It churns out 130 PS and 230 Nm, which is an increase of around 20 PS and 30 Nm. This is a significant performance boost and likely to result in faster acceleration and higher top speed. With the updates, 2022 XUV300 facelift is likely to be offered at a slightly higher price point.