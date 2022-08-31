New Mahindra XUV300 Interiors Leak Ahead Of Launch

Along with some cosmetic touch ups, Mahindra XUV300 facelift is expected to get an updated T-GDI petrol motor

One of the popular SUVs in sub-compact segment, Mahindra XUV300 will soon be launched in its facelift avatar. While there aren’t any major changes expected on the design front, users can expect a performance boost with the updated petrol motor. It is to note that XUV300 already offers best-in-segment torque for both petrol and diesel motors.

Mahindra recently shared a teaser of XUV300 facelift, which revealed the exteriors of the vehicle. Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo can be seen on the front grille and alloy wheels. Ahead of its launch, interiors of XUV300 have been leaked.

New Mahindra XUV300 facelift interiors

Mahindra’s new logo can be seen on the steering wheel of XUV300 facelift. The company is in the process of introducing the new logo for all its passenger cars. The old oval-shaped logo will not be dumped completely; rather, it will continue to be used for Mahindra’s commercial vehicles. Mahindra wants to create a distinctive, premium brand identity for its passenger vehicles, which is where the new logo gains significance.

Although there could be other minor changes on the inside, much of it seems largely the same as current model. XUV300 has roomy interiors, made possible with best-in-segment width and longest wheelbase.

Some key features include premium leatherette upholstery, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, dual-tone black and beige dashboard, 6-way adjustable driver seat, sunglass holder, foldable front armrest with storage, flat second row floor, chrome garnish on door handles, 60:40 2nd row split seats and adjustable boot floor.

XUV300 has multiple segment-first features such as dual-zone automatic AC with memory settings, steering modes of Comfort / Normal / Sport and tyre position display. Other highlights include electric sunroof with anti-pinch, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, AUX and USB, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

XUV300 has engine start stop, power foldable ORVMs with LED indicator, steering mounted controls, rain and light sensors, auto dimming IRVM, customizable instrument cluster and Ecosense technology for optimal fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions. A range of connectivity features such as live vehicle tracking, geo fencing, remote functions and emergency assist are available under Bluesense Plus connectivity suite.

XUV300 facelift performance

XUV300’s 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor will be carried forward in the same format. It generates 115 PS of max power at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-2,500 rpm. Petrol variants are likely to get an updated turbo motor, generating around 130 PS and 230 Nm. That’s around 20 PS and 30 Nm more than the existing 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that makes 108 PS and 200 Nm. Both petrol and diesel engines have transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Safety kit will be largely the same as earlier for XUV300 facelift. It includes first-in-segment features like all 4 disc brakes and front parking sensors and best-in-segment 6 airbags. Other key safety features include electronic stability program, ABS with EBD and corner braking control and tyre pressure monitoring system.