New Mahindra XUV300 Mid Variant Walkaround – Sunroof, No Alloys

Mahindra XUV300 is based on SsangYong Tivoli – And is one of the top selling cub 4m SUVs in India

Mahindra is on the verge of becoming an EV leader both here in India and globally. In that regard, we have seen five electric SUVs underpinned by INGLO platform. But these Volkswagen MEB platform based electric SUVs are not likely to launch anytime soon. Recently, we also saw XUV400 which will be launched in Jan 2023.

With its ICE range, Mahindra has started to give its new Twin Peaks logo on all of its products. We saw Bolero and Bolero Neo get this new logo without any changes. We saw Thar get it with a slight interior rejig. Now, it is the XUV300 which is going to get the new logo.

Mahindra XUV300 New Logo – Walkaround

We had spotted a test mule of this XUV300 with a TGDi engine before. Soon after, the base and mid-variants were spied. Now, it is the mid variant W6 of XUV300 that has been detailed in a first look walkaround by The Car Show.

Mahindra XUV300 new logo model gets the same set of features that were already on offer. It is not a bad thing as it was feature loaded. XUV300 is still the only one in sub 4m SUV segment to get all 4 disc brakes as standard. Not just that, dual-zone climate control, 7 airbags and adjustable steering weight and feedback.

Some of these features could have been swapped for rear AC vents. But, okay. What can’t be swapped out is the 5-star crash safety rating by GNCAP that XUV300 gets along with Nexon. Also, XUV300 offers a white contrast roof which is a lot more logical than a black roof.

Mahindra should have offered the 9” touchscreen infotainment system that it offers with XUV300 sold in South Africa. But in India, we still have to do with the same 7” touchscreen unit that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This new update doesn’t bring any changes to XUV300’s exteriors except for a new logo.

More Powerful XUV300

The main highlight of this update is the TGDi engine on top-spec variants. This is not a new engine and is the same 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes around 110 bhp of power at 5,000 RPM and 200 Nm of torque at 2,000 RPM. What has changed, however, is its turbo. It now gives more boost to this engine to extract 20 bhp more and 30 Nm more torque.

This update was supposed to happen in 2020 and was showcased in a new Sports variant. This update also gets a new design of alloy wheels that is still 17” in size. Also, a new TGDi badging on its front fenders. Diesel engine is carried over as is along with gearbox options. XUV300’s job is now tougher as it has a new contender to contend with, in the form of Maruti Brezza, which is currently the highest-selling SUV in India. Other rivals are Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the likes.