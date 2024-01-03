New Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro Walkaround Video Shows All New Features

When compared to current model, new Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro and EC Pro get the same powertrain as before and could carry the same pricing too

The electric car segment is no stranger to Mahindra. The company was the first OEM from India to launch EVs in the Asian subcontinent. With XUV400, Mahindra re-entered the EV scene with vengeance. To rival the ever-evolving Nexon EV, Mahindra is launching EC Pro and EL Pro variants with XUV400. Let’s take a look at what Mahindra is offering with top-spec EL Pro.

New Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro Walkaround Video

With Nexon EV lapping up prospective electric car buyers, Mahindra’s strategy is to add more features than what was already on offer. In that regard, XUV400 gets new EC Pro and EL Pro variants to add key missing features to strengthen XUV400’s position against Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV which has a larger battery.

Some of these features and design will make it to XUV300 facelift too, which is currently on testing. Yash9W Youtube channel has got their hands on new Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro variant in Everest White and Satin Copper colour. With a recent update, Mahindra had already bumped up the features with XUV400.

The recently leaked Pro variants, however, add to that update in a rather meaningful way. As seen in the video below, exteriors remain the same as before. There is a closed-off grill with multiple copper accents on front and rear design. Because of its 4.2m length, XUV400 looks significantly more proportionate and offers a usable boot as well.

New feature additions on the inside

The main differences are on the inside. For starters, there is a new steering whee that we have seen with XUV700. This steering wheel is chunkier to hold, than before and gets twin-peaks logo finished in copper. Previously, XUV400 had vertically oriented centre AC vents flanking a small 7-inch infotainment screen, resembling the one offered with 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe.

New Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro and EC Pro variants feature a free-standing 10-inch infotainment screen with cleaner AC vents. Dual-Zone climate control is added too, something that XUV300 offered. The new 10.2-inch infotainment screen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. But Yash9W mentioned both of these were unavailable at the time of shooting that video.

There is a new 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster too. This is a proper single-piece TFT display that we have seen with XUV700 as well, with added EV-related info. Other notable features at the front included a wireless charging pad, a couple of USB ports and a front centre armrest.

Expected price

Mahindra has added rear AC vents for the first time along with rear smartphone charging provision. This includes a Type-C USB for the rear along with a 12V socket accompanied by a small cavity that may store a smartphone. Both of these are extremely welcome with XUV400 and will feature on XUV300 facelift too.

Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro and EC Pro have been reaching dealerships. So, launch could happen soon. Considering there were discounts of up to Rs. 4.2 lakh on current models, we would reckon that there won’t be a price hike with these added features. Current prices range between Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 19.19 lakh (ex-sh).