New Mahindra XUV500 Teased By Pratap Bose – Creta, Seltos Rival

Mahindra is expected to bring back the XUV500 name in the guise of a 5-seater C-Segment SUV

Mahindra launched XUV700 last year, which is the spiritual successor to XUV500. But Mahindra pitted the new XUV in a segment above the XUV500. Hence the bump to 700 in the name. Now, they have a gap in their lineup of SUVs, where they are missing an SUV to take on the likes of Creta and Seltos.

To fill this gap, Mahindra is getting ready to bring back the XUV500 as a smaller C-segment SUV. This will slot in perfectly below the new D-segment SUVs – Scorpio N and XUV700. Once launched, the new XUV500 will take on modern, tech-laden and premium competitors like Creta, Taigun, Kushaq, Seltos, Astor, HyRyder and Grand Vitara.

Mahindra XUV500 Teased

XUV500 was synonymous with modernity back when it was launched in 2011. The new model is expected to come with similar virtues. Even though Mahindra hasn’t revealed much details on the upcoming vehicle, reports suggest that it could based on an existing Mahindra SUV platform with necessary modifications.

In all likelihood, Mahindra will use the extended version of XUV300’s architecture which means re-engineering the platform underpinning SsangYong Tivoli. The modified platform might have larger dimensions and a longer wheelbase to slot into the C-Segment size from B-Segment size. Mahindra’s Design Head, Pratap Bose has shared a teaser of this upcoming new SUV.

It is too premature to discuss its styling but the new XUV500 is expected to share design elements with current-gen Mahindra models, like the XUV300 and XUV700. That being said, the design of the new XUV500 will be handled by the newly set up Mahindra Automotive Design Europe (M.A.D.E) which is headed by Pratap Bose. It is from here that we got to see a glimpse into Mahindra’s all electric concept SUVs.

Features, Expected Engine Options

In terms of features, the upcoming XUV500 will get a sunroof, touchscreen infotainment, dual-zone automatic climate control system, up to 7 airbags, LED headlights and LED DRls and maybe even ventilated seats. In terms of styling, it will get a lot of design cues from the bigger XUV700 and new Scorpio. When it comes to safety, we can expect an excellent crash safety rating, as has been the case with new age Mahindra SUVs.

As far as powertrains are concerned, the upcoming XUV500 will be powered by a revised version of the XUV300’s 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is future-ready to meet stricter BS6 Phase II emission norms coming in 2023. Along with this, it could also be offered with a new 1.5-litre mStallion turbo petrol motor which is capable of pushing out 161 bhp. It is expected to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission.

Given Mahindra’s track record of electrifying its conventional IC-engine powered vehicles, we can also expect an electrified version of the upcoming XUV500 a few years down the line.