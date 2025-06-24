New Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Headlight, Alloys Design Spied

Mahindra Auto entered into a new stage of technological advancements with the launch of XUV700. It simply was the most advanced and tech-savvy mainstream D Segment SUV that was ever launched in India at the price point. The company is now coming up with a new facelift for XUV700 to keep it fresh and updated.

There have been multiple spy shots of XUV700 facelift, but all of them donned temporary makeshift headlights. However, these new spy shots show test mules with production-spec headlights and reveal the design of their alloy wheels as well. Let’s take a closer look.

New Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

The cat is out of the bag and we all know Mahindra is working on a facelift for its flagship ICE SUV, the XUV700. There have been speculations that Mahindra might change the name to XUV7XO, in line with its latest naming trend. What we know so far is that XUV700 facelift will be one of the hottest and most anticipated car launches in India.

Up until now, all XUV700 facelift test mules donned a temporary makeshift headlight that looks similar to Thar Roxx’s headlights. Production-spec headlights for XUV700 facelift have surfaced for the first time and they show a certain maturity and Mahindra’s evolving design language to suit the needs of target demographic.

New production-spec headlights for XUV700 facelift look a lot sleeker and have pronounced chambers for low and high beam lamps. These chambers might be populated by LED projectors. LED DRL signature can’t be seen in these spy shots, but are expected to be sleeker than the current model.

The test mule in the front with bits of Blue coloured camouflage, shows a hint of fog lights that could pack cornering function as well. Front design has been revised with a new grill and a new front bumper. These new test mules and previous test mules do not show any changes to side profile and rear design, which is likely to stay similar to current model.

New wheel designs

There are two test mules seen in this recent spy video and both of them show unique alloy wheel designs. There may be different wheel designs for different trim levels. Or one for FWD and another for AWD is also a possibility. They’re likely to continue at 18-inches, but 19-inch wheels are a possibility too, considering the rivals from Tata offer this size. On the inside, recent spy shots show the presence of a triple-screen dashboard.

New Mahindra XUV700 facelift will continue with the same set of engines as the current model – a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with up to 197 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque and a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine with up to 182 bhp of peak power and 450 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic gearboxes will be offered along with an option for AWD.