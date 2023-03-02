New Mahindra XUV700 MX (E) Diesel 5 Seater Variant Launch Soon

New MX (E) trim of XUV700 will be positioned between the exiting MX and AX3 trims; to cost around Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

Just like other OEMs, Mahindra is busy updating its cars to comply with upcoming stricter BS6 Phase II emission norms. After Scorpio Classic and Bolero, Mahindra has updated XUV700 as well. The updated units will start arriving at dealerships in coming days.

In addition to making XUV700 compliant with OBD Stage II norms, Mahindra has also introduced a new MX (E) trim for the SUV. As per type approval certificate, the new trim will have the 2.2-litre diesel motor with manual transmission. It will be available in 5-seat configuration.

XUV700 new MX (E) trim

As of now, XUV700 is offered in MX, AX3, AX5, AX7 and AX7 (Luxury Pack) trims. Base-spec MX variant already has a comprehensive range of features such as 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, Type-C USB charger, adjustable headrests and electrically adjustable ORVMs. However, the next AX3 trim has a lot more features such as dual 10.25-inch screens, navigation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AdrenoX connectivity suite free for one year, 3rd row AC and personalized safety alerts.

Apart from the significant difference in equipment list, there’s also a large gap in pricing of MX and AX3 trims of XUV700. For both petrol MT and diesel MT variants of MX and AX3, the price gap is Rs 2.43 lakh. It means that people with limited budget will have to shell out a significant amount to access premium features available with AX3 trim. This anomaly in variant mix may actually be forcing many customers to go for the base-spec MX variant.

It appears that Mahindra has listened to market feedback and introduced the new MX (E) trim for XUV700. This new variant is expected to get some of the premium features offered with AX3. More details about the new MX (E) variant will emerge, as units start reaching dealerships.

XUV700 waiting period

As there’s considerable demand for Mahindra SUVs, waiting period easily stretches into several months. XUV700 once had a waiting period of around 24 months. As of now, waiting period for base-spec petrol and diesel variants of XUV700 is around 2-3 months. In case of customers buying mid-spec variants, waiting period is around 5 months. Top-spec AX7 and AX7 Luxury Pack have waiting period of more than one year. Waiting period may vary based on the location.

Compliance with stricter emission norms is unlikely to result in any changes to performance of XUV700. The SUV has engine options of a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. These have been updated to run on the greener E20 ethanol-blend fuel.

The petrol motor generates 200 hp of max power. The diesel unit is available in two configurations, one making 155 hp and the other 185 hp. Both engines have transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. AWD is available with only top-spec diesel AT variants of XUV700.