New Mahindra ZEO EV Launch Price Rs 7.52 Lakh – 246 Km Range, ADAS, BaaS

Just like its PVs, Mahindra has loaded ZEO 4W EV with many interesting features including BaaS, ADAS, driver monitoring and more

With electric mobility witnessing greater acceptance, more genres of automobiles have been shifting to the greener side. Electric commercial vehicles have been getting more frequent too. Ahead of the festive season, Mahindra has launched ZEO electric 4W truck in India at a starting price of Rs 7.52 lakh (Ex-sh).

This is the first time Mahindra is venturing into 4W electric pickup trucks and Tata Ace EV is in the crosshair. Within the last mile mobility division, Mahindra already has a successful portfolio running on Petrol, CNG, Diesel and Electric fuels. ZEO, however, is the company’s first attempt at an electric 4W truck.

Mahindra ZEO EV Launch

According to Mahindra, ZEO stands for ‘Zero Emission Option’. At a starting price of Rs 7.52 lakh (Ex-sh), Mahindra e-ZEO is an important addition to the company’s Last Mile Mobility division which already consists of Treo, Alfa, Zor and Jeeto.

There are two versions of Zeo – Zeo V1 and Zeo V2. Both are available with a pre-built body with the suffix DV200 in their names. While Mahindra ZEO’s base price of Rs 7.52 lakh (Ex-sh) is already attractive, the company is sweetening the deal further by offering BaaS (Battery as a Service) program as well.

Mahindra is offering attractive finance options for buyers and BaaS rental is Rs 2.25 per km. On top of it, a 3-year or 1.25 lakh km vehicle warranty and a 7-year or 1.5 lakh km battery warranty are notable as well. There are two battery options – 18.4 kWh and 21.3 kWh, promising a real-world range of 160 km and a claimed ARAI range of 246 km.

Charging options are noteworthy too. DC fast charging via the CCS2 charging port takes 60 minutes to add 100 km worth of charge. AC fast charging takes 3 hours and home charging takes 7 hours. There is a single electric motor capable of churning out 40 bhp and 114 Nm and is rated for 60 km/h top speed. Mahindra ZEO’s load capacity is 765 kg.

Mahindra is known to stuff features in their PVs, but their newest CV takes a similar route as well. ZEO 4W commercial truck gets features like drive modes (Eco and Power), a creep function, ADAS (forward collision, headway monitoring, pedestrian collision, lane departure) and driver monitoring (driver fatigue warning, driver coaching and driver behaviour insights).

How does it look?

Now that we’ve got technicals out of the way, let’s take a look at Mahindra ZEO’s design. Overall silhouette is that of a typical small forward-control pickup truck. Adhering to Mahindra’s family genes, we can see vertical slats in its fascia, highlighted in a blue shade, to show off its eco credentials and zero-emission mobility approach.

We can see multiple other places where Mahindra has used blue highlights. There are interesting decals on the side that stand out. They even read ELECTRIC in bold. Grill in front fascia is finished in blue and so are its externally adjustable rear-view mirrors. Steel wheels get dual-tone wheel covers to jazz up the overall design and appearance.

Mahindra e-ZEO gets halogen headlights and a single windshield wiper. The cabin has space to accommodate up to three occupants and behind the cabin, we can see e-ZEO’s load bed that is rated to take up to 765 kg of weight. The tailgate drops down and has large MAHINDRA lettering, commonly seen in commercial vehicles.