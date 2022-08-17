New Maruti Alto K10 ZXI Top Variant – Interiors, Exteriors Leak

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, completely revamped in looks, is expected to be powered by a 69 hp, 1.0 liter K10C petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited readies the new gen Alto K10 for official launch in India on 18th August, 2022. In this new avatar, the Alto K10 is a complete departure from its earlier counterpart in terms of looks, features and safety equipment.

It may be recalled that Maruti Suzuki K10 has been in the company portfolio since it was initially launched in 2010. Its next gen model was introduced in 2012 while Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was not updated to comply with BS6 emission norms and hence discontinued.

All New Maruti Alto K10

With a strong legacy of 22 years and with over 43 lakh proud owners to date, the iconic Alto brand will now get a new gen K10 variant. Ahead of launch, pre-bookings have opened at a down payment of Rs 11,000. Orders can be placed via the company’s Arena showrooms and on the company website. Test drive and display units have started to arrive at dealer showrooms.

The new Alto K10 to be offered in multiple variants and in colour options of Solid White, Granite Grey, Silky White, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold. It is the top of the line Alto K10 ZXI+ variant that has now been detailed in leaked photos by Amish.

New Maruti Alto K10 will be positioned on Suzuki’s Heartect platform. It will be longer and taller as compared to its earlier counterpart. The new hatchback will borrow some of its exterior design from the new Celerio. It will see a larger front grille, redesigned headlamps, ORVMs and wheel caps along with a redesigned rear bumper and new tail lamps. Alloys are not on offer.

Alto K10 will also see improvements in terms of NVH performance. It boasts of a more contemporary design, a spacious cabin loaded with technology while safety features are also enhanced. It will receive a new 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay support and running Maruti SmartPlay Studio.

New Alto K10 will also see features such as a digital instrument cluster, manual air conditioning and four power windows, remote key and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Other features could include ABS, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ESP as standard.

Maruti Alto K10 – Engine Specs

A leaked document also details that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0 liter K10C DualJet petrol engine. This engine makes 66 hp power and 89 Nm torque and gets mated to a 5 speed manual or a 5 speed AMT. Considering the growing demand, Maruti Suzuki could also introduce a CNG version at a later date.

The earlier generation Alto K10 had to contend with the Hyundai Santro. However, since the Santro has been discontinued, the new gen Alto K10 will have the Renault Kwid 1.0 liter as its only rival while it will also take on the S-Presso from its own stables.