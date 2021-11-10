New Maruti Baleno 2022 White Colour Spied – Fully Revealed

One of the highest selling hatchbacks in the country, Baleno new-gen will pack in both visual and functional updates

Launched in 2015, Maruti Baleno has emerged as one of the bestsellers for the company. It is currently the top selling premium hatch in the country. Baleno had received a mid-life facelift two years back in 2019. To ensure it remains relevant to evolving market dynamics, new-gen version of Baleno is expected to be launched early next year. It will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

New Maruti Baleno 2022 – styling and features

New-gen Baleno is expected to get a significant upgrade in terms of its visual appeal. Most of the key components such as front grille, headlamps, LED DRLs, front and rear bumper, and taillights are likely to be updated. A trendier set of alloy wheels can also be added. The core idea will be to make the hatch a lot sportier in comparison to the current model. Existing Baleno may not have visual anomalies, but there’s always scope for making things better.

New Baleno could get some additional colour options. The current model is available in colour options of NEXA Blue, Metallic Premium Silver, Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White and Pearl Phoenix Red.

Interiors of new Baleno are expected to get a major refresh. It could get a redesigned dashboard and centre console along with a new steering wheel. Upholstery will also be new. Next-gen Baleno could pack in some additional features such as cruise control. It could be using a new touchscreen infotainment system as well.

In terms of safety, available options will be largely the same as the current model. Safety kit on-board Maruti Baleno includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, auto dimming IRVM, high speed warning, reverse parking camera and reverse parking assist sensors.

New-gen Baleno engine

It is likely that new Baleno could continue using the same engine options as that of the current model. Test mules spotted in recent times indicate that a strong hybrid version of Baleno could also be in the works. However, this will probably be launched at a later date.

Existing Baleno offers customers the choice of petrol and smart hybrid powertrain. The 1.2 litre petrol motor generates max power of 82 hp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and CVT. The smart hybrid 1.2 litre Dualjet, Dual VVT petrol motor offers better performance with output boosted to 89 hp. Torque output remains the same though. Smart hybrid Baleno is available with only 5-speed manual transmission.

To boost sales of Baleno, Maruti is also planning to make the hatch available via Arena showrooms. Currently, Baleno is available only at NEXA showrooms. This expanded sales network could be made available when new-gen Baleno debuts.