New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Blue, Silver At Dealer Yard – Engine Specs Leak

Ahead of launch on 23rd Feb, New Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 model has started to arrive at dealer yards – Test drives to start soon

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has been releasing teaser images of the new Baleno 2022. After confirming a 9 inch touchscreen with Smartplay Pro+ tech and HUD, Maruti has now revealed yet another segment first feature of the 2022 Baleno. It will come with a 360 view.

New Baleno is set to launch later this month even as bookings open at Rs 11,000 via all of the company’s exclusive NEXA showrooms. Production of the new Baleno has also commenced at the Gujarat plant.

First batch has started arriving at the company dealer yards. This is also the first time the Blue and Silver colour options have leaked. Display units at the showroom will be accessible by enthusiasts and buyers closer to launch date on 23rd Feb.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Variants

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will continue to be offered in the same four trims of Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. These will be further divided into 11 variants – 6 in manual and 5 in AMT automatic. There will be no CVT on offer this time. Baleno CVT is discontinued and is replaced by Baleno AMT. Below are the 11 variants of the new 2022 Baleno.

1 – Maruti Baleno Sigma 1.2L ISS 5MT (Manual)

2 – Maruti Baleno Delta 1.2L ISS 5MT (Manual)

3 – Maruti Baleno Zeta 1.2L ISS 5MT (Manual)

4 – Maruti Baleno Zeta (O) 1.2L ISS 5MT (Manual)

5 – Maruti Baleno Alpha 1.2L ISS 5MT (Manual)

6 – Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) 1.2L ISS 5MT (Manual)

7 – Maruti Baleno Delta 1.2L ISS AGS AMT (Auto)

8 – Maruti Baleno Zeta 1.2L ISS AGS AMT (Auto)

9 – Maruti Baleno Zeta (O) 1.2L ISS AGS AMT (Auto)

10 – Maruti Baleno Alpha 1.2L ISS AGS AMT (Auto)

11 – Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) 1.2L ISS AGS AMT (Auto)

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Specs Leak

Unlike the current Baleno, which is offered in two versions of the same 1.2 liter petrol engine, the new 2022 Baleno will only be offered with one version – the one with mild hybrid tech. It will be powered by 1.2L K12N petrol Dualjet with 12 V mild hybrid technology.

Power output is rated at 66 kW or about 89 PS at 6,000 rpm. Gross Vehicle Wt (GVW) of new Baleno is 1,410 kgs. Wheelbase is 2520 mm, Width is 1745 mm, length is 3,990 mm and height is 1,500 mm.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Features

It will see several exterior and interior updates over its current counterpart. Teaser images show off a three arrow design on its DRLs, a wider front grille, redesigned head and tail lamps and new alloy wheels. It will also gain new exterior colour options of Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige. These are all metallic shades.

The interiors will see special attention to infotainment and safety. It will also get a new 9 inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, a larger 9 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with connected car technology. It will get a Head-Up Unit. This will be a segment first feature which will offer information on speed, climate control, real time fuel efficiency, time and rev counter.

2022 Baleno will also get wireless phone charging which will be compatible with Alexa voice commands, a 360 degree camera and will borrow its flat bottom steering wheel design from that seen on the Swift. Safety features will also be increased to include a total of 6 airbags, cruise control and ESP which will be offered on the top spec variants.

These feature and engine updates will definitely see pricing increased over the current prices that range between Rs 6.03 lakh upto Rs 9.41 lakh ex-sh. The updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno will continue to rival Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and VW Polo in the country.