New Maruti Baleno Cross Spied – Closer Look At Rear Coupe Styling

Maruti Suzuki will launch this new YTB crossover next year – Slotting it between Brezza and Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is head over heels for SUVs to boost their sales numbers even further. In that effect, they recently launched 2022 Brezza and and are getting ready to launch Grand Vitara. But these two SUVs are not enough to dominate the SUV segment.

The largest Indian PV manufacturing company is also expected to come up with the Jimny lifestyle off-roader and a crossover based on Baleno. Maruti Suzuki is strengthening its SUV portfolio across various segments. This will help them stretch their legs further as they eat into other SUVs’ market share.

New Maruti Baleno Cross Spied Testing

Upcoming Maruti Baleno Cross is internally codenamed YTB. It is likely to be launched at the 2023 Auto Expo in Jan. Ahead of that, it has started road testing. Latest spy video is credited to Exploring Wheels. In this, we get to see a better view of the rear coupe design.

The proportions look very similar to the existing Baleno. But there will be differences in styling, as this one will get Grand Vitara inspired front design while the rear is given a coupe-SUV look. In the spy video below, we can also notice a Baleno style free-standing touchscreen infotainment system.

Interestingly, there is another similar sized mule on test as well. This is expected to be Toyota version of the same. It looks very similar to the Yaris Cross that is on sale in the international market. Global Yaris Cross is based on Toyota’s TNGA platform. Specifically, TNGA GA-B that also underpins Toyota Aqua and Aqua X in select markets.

What To Expect?

If it is the Yaris Cross based coupe SUVs that both companies will launch, then it is going to be longer than 4m. International-spec Yaris Cross measures 4,200mm in length, 1,765mm in width, 1,590mm in height and has a 2,560mm wheelbase. It is based on Toyota’s global TNGA platform.

For India, it might be based on a cheaper and smaller DNGA-A platform that Toyota got access from Daihatsu which has a wheelbase of 2,525mm. Vehicles based on this platform like Daihatsu Rocky, Toyota Raize and Peroduva Ativa are all under 4m in length.

Powering the Maruti Baleno Cross will be a 3 cylinder 1 liter turbo petrol engine to deliver peppier performance. It could also get a mild hybrid system. Manual as well as automatic transmission options are expected to be on offer.