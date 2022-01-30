New Maruti Baleno Launch 10th Feb 2022 – Bookings Open 1st Feb (Scoop)

While engine options in the new Maruti Baleno will be the same, the company might offer an optional AMT gearbox instead of a CVT

Maruti Suzuki has lined up multiple new launches this year starting with the new Baleno which is slated to be launched next month. The new and heavily updated Maruti Baleno production started at the SMG (Suzuki Motor Gujarat) manufacturing facility which is wholly owned by parent company Suzuki.

The first unit of the premium hatchback rolled off the production line on January 24, 2022. Sources tell us that the bookings for 2022 Baleno start on 1st Feb across all Nexa dealerships as well as online. Dealer training for the new Baleno also starts on 1st Feb. 2022 Baleno launch is scheduled for 10th Feb 2022. Hat tip to Milind Patel for the update. Maruti is yet to officially announce bookings start date or launch date of the new Baleno 2022.

2022 Maruti Baleno – Updated Design

The latest spy shots have revealed that the upcoming Baleno will receive significant updates both on and underneath its skin. The premium hatch will be underpinned by a modified iteration of Heartect platform which could offer better build quality and safety. The 2022 Baleno appears to wear all-new body panels which are made of thicker / stronger grade of steel.

Front fascia of the hatchback has been completely redesigned which features a new mesh grille flanked by new sweptback projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Moving downwards, Baleno gets a reprofiled front bumper which houses a wider air dam flanked by circular fog lamp enclosures. The bonnet has been restyled as well and looks flatter though its clamshell design has been retained.

Rear end of the new Baleno gets a new tailgate design, new L-shaped taillamp clusters with new LED internals and a reprofiled rear bumper. Side profile of the new Baleno remains mostly intact barring the front and rear fenders since they incorporate the redesigned head and tail lamps. Alloy wheel designs might also be updated in the upcoming model.

Interior & Feature Upgrades

Significant updates can be noticed inside the cabin which will feature a completely reworked dashboard layout. The biggest highlights will be a larger, free-standing touchscreen infotainment display which will house a number of connectivity options including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Maruti might also offer Suzuki Connect as a standard feature in the top-spec variant.

Another major addition inside the cabin will be a heads-up display (HUD). This unit isn’t likely to be the most customisable unit like the ones seen in luxury cars but will still offer a wide range of data. Other major upgrades on its interiors include new V-shaped air-con vents which are horizontally positioned, a flat-bottom steering wheel and a revised instrument console.

Expedcted Engine Options

Powertrain of the 2022 Baleno isn’t expected to be tinkered with as the upcoming model is expected to be offered the same engine options. These include a 1.2-litre VVT petrol unit and a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol unit with a 12V mild-hybrid tech. The former kicks out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter churns out an additional 7 horses with the same amount of torque.