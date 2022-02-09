New Maruti Baleno LED Tail Light Teased For The First Time

Maruti is calling the 2022 Baleno as the ‘New Age Baleno’

Maruti recently dropped in the initial teasers for its upcoming Baleno. Additionally, it opened up the bookings for the 2022 Baleno against a token amount of INR 11K. Interested customers can now go on to Maruti’s website to book an unit or visit a NEXA dealership for the same.

Multiple spyshots from the recent past have confirmed that the 2022 Baleno will be getting styling updates on its exteriors. These include a new mesh grille on the front, sweptback projector headlamps, new LED DRLs, redesigned fog lamp housings, new tailgate, restyled L-shaped LED tail lamps and much more. However, no major change to the overall profile of the car can be noticed.

Maruti will be launching the 2022 Baleno in 7 trim options. These would include the 4 conventional variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The Sigma trim will be available only with a Manual gearbox while the other 3 trims will be available with both, automatic AMT / AGS and manual gearboxes. Colour options for the 2022 Baleno will include 6 options, namely, Luxe Beige, Opulent Red, Celestial Blue, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver and Pearl Arctic White.

Powertrain

Under the hood, Baleno will continue to use the same 1.2 litre petrol motor which currently powers the hot-hatch. The motor is available either with a VVT configuration or a Dualjet configuration (along with mild hybrid tech-pack). In the VVT configuration, it dishes out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of max torque while the Dualjet iteration helps it to churn out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options on the 2022 Baleno will include a standard 5-speed MT and an AMT. The CVT which is on offer currently will get discontinued. It will also make Maruti’s line-up more streamlined as there are no other Maruti models which rely on a CVT.

Key Features

With the update, Baleno’s feature list is also going to expand. The top of the line trims will now be getting features like a Heads-Up Display Unit (HUD), 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and much more.

New Maruti Baleno will continue to use the Heartect platform, the 2022 model will be using a stiffer iteration of the same. This could mean that the structural integrity of the hot-hatch would be better than that of the current model.

Adding to Baleno’s safety quotient will be 6 airbags which shall significantly improve Baleno’s crash worthiness. While more details are still awaited, if Maruti manages to improve the public opinion regarding Baleno safety, the model could drive considerable additional sales in the coming months.

Competition and Pricing

Like before, the Baleno will be competing with the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the VW Polo. Due to its pricing, it will also be competing with models like the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. A small price hike on the Baleno is expected from Maruti as the updated model will be getting multiple additional features.