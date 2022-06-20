New Maruti Brezza 4 Variants, 6 Colours, 3 Dual Tone – Walkaround Leaks

The all new Maruti Brezza gets an updated exterior profile, high tech interiors and an engine lineup that offers enhanced mileage

Maruti Suzuki has announced opening of bookings for the ‘All-New Hot and Techy Brezza’. It will be launching in India on the 30th June 2022 and will be sold via the company’s ARENA outlets.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has long been a hot favourite in the company lineup featuring among the top few in terms of sales each month. Since its launch in India in 2016, sales have touched the 7.5 lakh unit mark. In its new avatar, the Vitara Brezza will drop the ‘Vitara’ moniker and will be known exclusively as the ‘Brezza’. It will come with a host of driver and passenger comfort, connected and convenience features and the latest in technology.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variants, Walkaround

Set to enhance the company’s leadership in the compact SUV segment, the Brezza will receive LED headlamps with twin L shaped DRLs, sleek LED tail lamps, revised front and rear profiles and distinctive body cladding. Dual tone 16 inch alloy wheels, ‘Brezza’ lettering and an updated boot lid and bumper will also be a part of its features.

2022 Brezza will be offered in a choice of 4 variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. All 4 will be offered in manual 5 speed transmission. While the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ will also be offered in a choice of 6 speed automatic transmission. All options get the same engine with mild hybrid tech. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Raghavan for sharing details.

Cabin features include a head-up display unit, revised steering wheel design, new instrument cluster, a 9 inch free standing touchscreen infotainment system offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that is borrowed from the new Baleno and a 360 degree camera. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the new Brezza, posted by Aakash Chauhan.

Maruti Suzuki will also include connected car technology – Suzuki Connect on the upcoming Brezza with multiple connected features and support for Amazon Alexa. The new Brezza will also sport a sunroof which will be in a single pane design and not panoramic which is reserved for more premium SUVs. It will be the first Maruti car to get sunroof.

Colour options on offer with 2022 Brezza include 6 mono-tone and 3 dual-tone. The mono-tone colour options of 2022 Brezza are Pearl Arctic White, Prime Splendid Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Exuberant Blue and Pearl Brave Khaki. Dual tone colour options of 2022 Brezza are – Sizzling Red and Black, Black and Splendid Silver, White and Khaki Brave.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Engine Specs

Powering the new Brezza will be a K15C, 1.5 liter smart hybrid, petrol engine that offers 102 hp power and 136.8 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter automatic. There seems to be no CNG option on offer at launch. Expect Brezza CNG to launch sometime later.

No pricing details have been revealed as on date but considering the exterior and interior updates, it will be priced at a premium over its current counterpart. 2022 Brezza prices will be announced at the time of launch on 30th June. However, estimates put the new Brezza in a price range of Rs 8-12 lakhs (ex-showroom). It will enter a segment where it will have to contend with the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.