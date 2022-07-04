New Maruti Brezza Road Presence Vs Nexon Vs Old Brezza

The 2022 Maruti Brezza is being offered in 4 variants powered by a single petrol engine with a mild hybrid motor

The much awaited 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched in India. It enters a highly competitive sub 4 meter SUV segment that is currently commanded by Nexon, Sonet, Venue and XUV300. The old Brezza was also delivering good sales and was among the top 3 in the segment. With the new package, Maruti aims to extend their market share in the segment.

The new Brezza, which this time round drops the ‘Vitara’ prefix, gets a host of changes over its current model that has been under production since 2016. It is being presented in a total of 7 manual variants of LXI, LXI (O), VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, ZXI (O) and ZXI+, while automatic transmission options include VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ variants.

2022 Maruti Brezza Road Presence Vs Rivals

Dimensions have been marginally increased over the outgoing Brezza and it now stands 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width with a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. Height has been increased to 1,685 mm, as against the earlier model that was at 1,640 mm, while kerb weight of manual variants stands at 1,640 kgs going up to 1,680 kgs in the case of automatic variants. It rides on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

In real life, when seen on the road, the new Brezza delivers a larger road presence than before. MRD Cars has managed to capture a detailed video, comparing the new Brezza on road with old Brezza as well as rivals like Tata Nexon.

2022 Maruti Brezza is seen in mono tone colour options of Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Brave Khakhi, and Exuberant Blue while Sizzling Red limited to LXi and VXi variants and Brave Khaki offered exclusively with VXi variants. Dual tones include Sizzling Red and Splendid Silver with a contrasting black roof and Brave Khakhi with a white roof.

Upmarket Features and Infotainment

The 2022 Maruti Brezza gets several exterior updates over its current counterpart along with some segment first features. These include a head-up display unit, TFT MID on the instrument cluster, a 9 inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system which is Alexa compatible and Suzuki Connect connected-car tech along with an Arkamys sound system.

It also sports a 360 degree camera and is the first ever Maruti car in India to get an electric sunroof. This feature is restricted to top spec variants only. The sunroof comes in with a tilt function so as to be practical in all types of weather conditions.

2022 Maruti Brezza vs Rivals – Specs pic.twitter.com/8faptnYqiC — RushLane (@rushlane) July 1, 2022

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes in powered by a 1.5 liter K15C petrol engine that also powers the XL6 and Ertiga, replacing the K15B that was seen on its predecessor. The new engine offers 102 hp power at 6,000 rpm while the mild hybrid motor makes an additional 3 hp at 900 rpm. Transmission options include a 5 speed manual and 6 speed automatic unit with paddle shifters. Safety also gets better with the new Maruti Brezza which is being offered with 6 airbags on top spec variants, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, roll-over mitigation and reverse parking camera.