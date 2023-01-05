New Maruti Cars Black Edition Accessories List – Price Details

These special NEXA Black Edition models are in celebration of 40 years of Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Limited celebrates 4 decades of operations in India following formation of the partnership with Suzuki of Japan. The celebrations started in August last year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone of two key projects – Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur and an upcoming vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

Nexa Black Editions

Maruti Suzuki has marked this 40 year milestone and Nexa’s 7th Anniversary, with the introduction of a new ‘Pearl Midnight Black’ colour. This new colour, called ‘Nexa Black Edition’ will be seen across its Nexa range which currently includes the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara.

Along with these new colours, which will spell both sophistication and exclusivity of these premium vehicles, the company has also released a list of Limited-Edition Accessories Package. Apart from the accessories and new colour scheme, these cars do not get any other exterior or interior updates.

It should be recalled that Maruti Suzuki Nexa showrooms are exclusive from where the company sells their premium vehicles. The celebrations continue with several initiatives being introduced by Maruti Suzuki to mark this momentous milestone.

Maruti Baleno Black Edition – Starting with the Baleno, the Novo Spirit Collection of accessories is exclusive to the Zeta and Alpha variants and the full package of accessories is available at customer MRP of Rs 22,990. There is also the Elegrande Collection priced at Rs 17,890.

Maruti Car Black Edition Accessory

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Black Edition gets Nexa Collection Ignis pack at Rs 22,990 and is available on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. Maruti XL6 accessories can be had at Rs 25,300 for the Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ while the accessory pack is called the Grand Vitara Enigma and offered on Signa, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims at Rs 32,990. The Ciaz Affluence Collection is available on Sigma and Delta variants and costs Rs 39,990.

The accessories include items such as front and rear underbody spoilers in black and grey colour schemes, front fender garnish, black door garnish, number plate garnish, garnish for ORVMS and headlamps along with sill guards, floor mats, steering wheel covers, black finished Nexa cushions and seat covers. Each of these accessories depend on model and trim while the company is also offering a high performance vacuum cleaner at Rs 1,990 on the Baleno. The Grand Vitara also gets an Air Purifier as a part of the accessory pack at Rs 3,890.

Maruti Suzuki at 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki now gears up for the 2023 Auto Expo with an exciting array of vehicles. It will be the 5-door Jimny making its debut at the show along with a new coupe crossover SUV which has been internally codenamed YTB. Maruti is also slated to have the new YY8, its first electric SUV concept on display though no launch details of the latter are revealed as on date.