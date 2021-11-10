New Maruti Celerio 2021 Launch Price Rs 4.99 L To Rs 6.94 L

The new Maruti Celerio will be offered in six colour options including Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue and Caffeine Brown

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the second generation model of Celerio at an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh for the base petrol MT variant going up to Rs 6.94 lakh for the top of the line AMT variant (All prices are ex-showroom). The first-gen model of the compact hatch made its debut in 2014. Units of the new-gen Celerio have already started arriving in dealerships across the country.

As evident from images, the second-gen Celerio is bigger in every way than the outgoing model. Moreover, it gets a completely revamped exterior design along with a new interior layout and some tech on board. Bookings of the new Celerio have already commenced and interested customers can reserve the car a token amount of Rs 11,000. Prices of all Maruti Celerio variants can be seen below.

Maruti Celerio 2021 Prices Ex-sh Lxi MT 499,000/- Vxi MT 563,000/- Vxi AMT 613,000/- Zxi MT 594,000/- Zxi AMT 644,000/- Zxi+ MT 644,000/- Zxi+ AMT 694,000/-

New Maruti Celerio 2021 – Increased Dimensions

The new-gen Celerio is underpinned by the brand’s latest iteration of Heartect platform which has resulted in an increase in dimensions of the hatch. In its latest avatar, Celerio stands 3695mm long, 1655mm wide and 1555mm tall and offers a wheelbase of 2435mm. This makes the all-new Celerio 55mm wider and 10mm longer in wheelbase which should translate to better interior space.

Boot space has increased by 78 litres and now measures 313 litres while ground clearance has increased by 5mm to 170mm. It noticeably gets a beefier stance thanks to a more aggressive bumper and slightly boxy silhouette which gives it a crossover-ish appearance. The most notable variations include a completely redesigned front face with a new set of headlamps and grille.

It also gets a distinct chrome trim extending out of the headlamps into the front grille. The blacked-out bezel on the front bumper lends the car a sportier appeal. Maruti is offering new 15-inch black alloy wheels on the top-spec variant only. Doors and fenders get additional creases which add more character to the hatch. Other highlights include wraparound taillights, new flat-type door handles and an integrated rear spoiler.

More Modern Equipment

Visible changes inside the cabin make it a refreshing experience. The most notable change is a revised dashboard layout which features a new 7-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment display which is enabled with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Suzuki SmartPlay Studio. Other features include a push start/stop button, request sensors on doors, electrically foldable ORVMs and keyless entry.

More Fuel-Efficient Powertrain

Powering the second-gen Celerio is a new 1.0-litre K10C naturally aspirated motor which replaces the outgoing K10B unit. The latter pushed out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque while the former kicks out an additional 1 horse and 5 Nm. Like its predecessor, the new Celerio is offered with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

The new motor also comes with a feature called ‘Idle Start Stop’ (ISS) that automatically turns off the engine at signals and traffic to further enhance fuel efficiency. Maruti claims that this engine offers the highest mileage of 26.68 kmpl in the current PV market in India. The company is offering the new Celerio in four trims namely LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. AMT variants will be on offer in all trims barring the base LXI trim.