New Maruti Celerio Launch Soon – Dealer Training Starts Next Month

New-gen Celerio will compete against Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and also Maruti cars such as WagonR and S-Presso

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the most highly anticipated launches from the Indo-Japanese brand in 2021. Recently, the production-spec model of the hatchback was caught on camera during an official TVC shoot. The images revealed intricate details of its exterior design in its entirety.

Launch of the new Maruti Celerio will take place sometime next month. Media drive invites are out. Dealer training is to start from the 1st week of Nov 2021. Hat tip to Motor Arena for sharing the update. Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the new-gen Celerio at a refundable token amount ranging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000.

New Maruti Celerio – Updated Exterior Design

The upcoming iteration of Celerio will be bigger than the current model and the latest spy shots confirm that. The exterior design of the new Celerio is a complete departure from the outgoing model’s squarish looks which makes way for a more rounded design yet maintaining a boxy shape.

This has led to a visibly taller stance and redesigned face which will help Maruti to market it as a mini crossover. Upfront, it flaunts a new fascia with a redesigned flattish-oval grille featuring a honeycomb pattern inside.

The grille is flanked by triangular-shaped headlamps that are rounded at the corners. These headlamps are connected to each other by a thin strip of chrome running across the width of the grille. It also gets a reprofiled front bumper which gets redesign fog lamp housings and apron contoured with surrounding black elements.

The side profile comprises angular creases, a long tapering roofline, and more prominent wheel arches which make the hatch look more SUV-ish in proportions. Windows are quite airy to big in size and will ensure that the cabin feels airy. The most attractive highlight is the newly designed 14-inch black alloy wheels lending the hatchback a more rugged exterior.

At rear, the new-gen Celerio continues to flaunt a curvy design with redesigned wraparound taillamps. Other exterior highlights include ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and lift-type door handles. Overall, the car looks wider than its predecessor thanks to the latest fifth generation of the Heartect platform.

Powertrain, Transmission options

As far as powertrain is concerned, the new-gen Celerio is likely to retain its 1.0-litre K-Series naturally aspirated petrol which produces 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. A bigger and more powerful 1.2-litre K12 petrol motor is also expected to join the lineup. This engine is good enough for 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission duties will be carried out either by a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Prices are expected to hover around Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6.0 lakh, ex-sh.