New Maruti Celerio Variants, Colour Options Leak – Official Teaser

Maruti claims the new-gen Celerio will become the most fuel-efficient car in India

Maruti will be launching the new-gen Celerio in India on November 10 and the company has started accepting bookings for the upcoming hatch. Interested buyers can register their interest through the company’s website or nearby Arena dealership at a token amount of Rs 11,000 which is fully refundable.

Launch of the new Celerio was expected last year. But due to Covid-19, it got delayed. Ahead of its official launch, the car has started to arrive at authorized dealerships across India. Thanks to this, detailed first look of Maruti Celerio is already online.

Another set of details has come to light regarding the upcoming new Celerio. This one reveals the colour options and trims on offer with the new-gen Celerio. Units of the compact hatch have started reaching dealerships across the country.

2021 Maruti Celerio Variants – Colour Options

The all-new Celerio will be broadly categorised in four trims namely- LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ and will be offered in a total of seven variants- four with manual transmission and three with an automatic unit. Barring the base LXI trim, all three trims will be available with an automatic transmission. There will be six colour options on offer namely Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue and Caffeine Brown.

All colour options are single-tone paint schemes. The new-gen Celerio will get a completely overhauled design and appears to be cross-hatch. It gets a visibly upright stance and also gets a longer wheelbase. This is thanks to a new Heartect platform which is lighter and longer which results in better fuel economy as well as interior space.

Powertrain Specs & Features

Powering the new Celerio will be a new 1.0-litre K10C K-Series Dual jet, Dual VVT petrol engine which will be powerful and fuel-efficient than the current 1.0-litre petrol unit. The current K10B motor delivers an output of 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. The K10C unit will be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

The new motor will also offer a feature called ‘Idle Start Stop’ (ISS) that automatically turns off the engine at signals and traffic to further enhance fuel efficiency. Other creature comforts expected to be on offer include a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument console, push-button start/stop and a multi-functional steering wheel. Take a look at the official teaser of new Maruti Celerio below.

Upon its launch, Celerio will rival the likes of Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and Maruti WagonR. The outgoing model is priced between Rs 4.65 lakh and Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering the updates in features, we can expect the new Celerio to be priced slightly higher than its predecessor.