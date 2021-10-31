New Maruti Celerio White Colour Arrives At Dealer – Fully Revealed

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to be powered by a 1.0 liter, 67 hp, 3 cylinder, petrol engine

After spying the new gen Maruti Alto 2022 model earlier today, it is now the upcoming Maruti Celerio that has been spied completely undisguised. 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been spied on test on numerous occasions, more recently during a TVC shoot in Pune.

Set for launch in November 2021, the new Celerio has started to arrive at dealer showrooms for training purpose. Thanks to automotive enthusiast tusshar_saini, here are exclusive images of the 2022 Maruti Celerio in white colour option.

2022 Maruti Celerio Mileage Best In Class

Unofficial bookings of new Celerio have opened at select Maruti Arena dealerships. Bookings are at a down payment from Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000, depending on dealership. This is refundable. The next gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback will be based on the company’s Heartect platform. This will help the car to reduce weight even further – resulting an even better performance in fuel efficiency.

It will get major exterior updates as compared to its current counterpart and boast of a boxier design. Feature updates will include a new black finished front grille with chrome slats, swept back headlamps, a muscular bonnet and larger body coloured ORVMs. Take a detailed look at the walkaround video of new Maruti Celerio below, credit to gyaan_auto.

It will also sport fog lamps, blacked out B pillars, multi spoke alloy wheels and a tapered roofline all of which combine to provide a sportier stance. Towards the rear will be wrap around tail lamps, new rear bumper, reflectors and an integrated spoiler along with a high positioned stop lamp. A rear wiper and washer, conventional antenna and body coloured door handles will also be a part of the feature update.

Redesigned Interiors

Along with exterior updates, the new gen Maruti Celerio hatchback also gets revised interiors. As spy images reveal that it will be bigger and more spacious than its predecessor, this could relate to added cabin space.

It will be seen with improved upholstery, a new central console and a SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will also sport a multi-function steering wheel with steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs and keyless entry.

Safety is also expected to be improved with the new Heartect platform. Safety features also get updated with dual airbags, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system and seat belt reminder for driver and co-passenger along with ABS and EBD.

Petrol Engine Specs

New gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is slated to continue to source its power via new 1.0 liter K10C petrol engine. It is different as compared to the current 1.0 liter K10B engine. This engine offers 67 hp power and 90 Nm torque. The more powerful 1.2 liter petrol engine will not be on offer. The engine get mated to 5 speed manual unit and AMT option. New Celerio CNG option is expected to launch at a later date.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio will compete with Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, etc in its segment. It will also have the Wagon-R and S-Presso from its own stables to contend with. The current Maruti Celerio is priced between Rs 4.65 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom. Considering the feature updates and new Heartect platform, one can expect a slight increase in prices of the new gen model.

