New Maruti Creta Rival Launch This Year – Longer Than Vitara, More Affordable SUV Via Arena Dealers

In the compact SUV segment, Hyundai Creta and Grand Vitara have consistently ranked at No.1 and No.2 spots, respectively. While this status quo may continue, Maruti is bringing a new SUV (codenamed Y17) to challenge Creta’s supremacy. The combo of this new ICE SUV and eVitara will help Maruti to capture a larger share of the compact SUV segment. Let’s check out the details.

Maruti new ICE SUV (Y17) – What to expect?

As may be recalled, Maruti had trademarked the Escudo name in India in 2024. Suzuki already uses the Escudo name for the Grand Vitara in select international markets including its home market Japan. It is known that Maruti will be launching two new SUVs this year, one of which is the eVitara. With that, Escudo is likely to be Maruti’s second SUV to be launched in 2025.

As per the original plan, Maruti’s new ICE SUV was supposed to be a 3-row, 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara. Test vehicles were also spotted on road tests. The 7-seater version would have challenged rivals such as Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.

However, it appears that Maruti has changed its strategy and decided to present the Y17 as a 5-seater SUV. It will be positioned in the high-volume compact SUV segment to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. As of now, Creta dominates this space with a market share of over 35%. Grand Vitara has around 20% market share.

Platform, powertrain

Upcoming Y17 will be using the same Global-C platform as seen with the Grand Vitara. However, the Y17 is expected to be slightly longer than the Grand Vitara (4,345 mm) and rivals Creta (4,330 mm) and Seltos (4,365 mm). The size gain is likely to accommodate a larger boot space, which will make the SUV more suitable for family and touring needs. Grand Vitara has a 373-litre boot space, whereas Creta offers 433 litres.

Powertrain options for Maruti Escudo are expected to be the same as the current Grand Vitara. There’s a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 103.06 PS and 139 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT. Both 2WD and 4WD (Suzuki AllGrip) options are available with this engine. When running on CNG, the output is 88 PS. The 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain has combined power output of 115.56 PS. Hybrid variants are offered with an e-CVT gearbox.

In Maruti’s lineup, the upcoming Escudo SUV is expected to be positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara. Select variants will be positioned as a more affordable alternative to rivals Creta and Seltos. Escudo will be sold via Maruti’s Arena dealerships, as compared to Grand Vitara that is sold via Nexa outlets. Incremental production target could be around 2 lakh units, which will cater to both domestic and export markets. Toyota will have its own rebadged version of the Y17.

