New Maruti Dzire Base Variant Walkaround – Is LXI Enough?

New 4th Gen Maruti Dzire’s base pricing of Rs 6.79 lakh (Ex-sh) is for the LXI Petrol MT variant that gets decent equipment

With the launch of new Dzire, Maruti Suzuki has raised quite a few eyebrows. The company has finally come up with a vehicle that can score 5 Stars in Global NCAP rating. So, all eyes are on Dzire right now and also on its base pricing of Rs 6.79 lakh (Ex-sh). This is for the LXI Petrol MT variant. Let’s take a look at what all features this variant offers.

Maruti Dzire Base Variant

Prices for 4th Gen Dzire start from Rs 6.79 lakh (Ex-sh) for base LXI Petrol MT variant. This variant has quite a lot of features, despite being base variant. In a walkaround video by The Car Show, we can see that Maruti Suzuki has packed quite a lot of features and creature comforts as standard.

Starting from the outside, new 4th Gen Dzire gets remote locking key and a projector headlight with halogen lighting units inside them. There are no fog lights, though. All black elements in the front which were glossy in top models, are unpainted here. Also unpainted, are ORVMs and outside door handles.

Side turn indicators are on fenders, rather than being on ORVMs. The chrome elements seen on Dzire’s front grill, side window line and rear tailgate are absent, replaced with unpainted plastic. Tail lights are still LEDs, the same units as top models and comes with smoked effect cover as well.

Appreciably, Maruti Suzuki is offering rear defogger as standard with Dzire LXI, which is not usually the case with base models. Shark-fin antenna and boot lip spoiler are here too. The only sore point is that base Dzire LXI gets steel wheels and not alloy wheels. It is understandable. But the size is 14-inches and not 15-inches.

What does it get on the inside?

On the inside, features deficit is more easily noticeable. For starters, there is no seat height adjustment for driver and steering wheel lacks any controls. That is because there is no music system installed with base LXI variant. The climate control panel looks like it is automatic, but it is manual, lending a premium vibe. 5-Star crash safety and 6 airbags are standard fitment too.

Interior lights are not dedicated for front and rear seats, like it is in top models. Instead, there is a sole lighting element on the inside that takes care of both rows. Instrument cluster is semi-digital with an MID. There are no AC vents for 2nd row or cooled glovebox. All four windows are power adjustable and driver gets auto function too.

ORVMs are not electrically adjustable and IRVM is not dimmable at all. Powertrains-wise, the engine is the same Z-Series 1.2L 3-cylinder unit with 80 bhp and 111.7 Nm on petrol and 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm on CNG, mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.