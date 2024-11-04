New Maruti Dzire Bookings Open At Rs 11k – TVC Teaser Ft Sidharth Malhotra

Maruti Dzire will launch in India on 11th November – Ahead of that, official bookings have opened from today

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India’s top passenger vehicle manufacturer, has officially commenced bookings for its eagerly awaited 4th Generation Dzire. Known as India’s best-selling compact sedan, the new Dzire aims to elevate the standards of the segment with its innovative design, first-in-segment features, and unmatched value.

Maruti Dzire TVC Teaser Featuring Sidharth Malhotra

Bookings can be made at any ARENA showroom or by logging on to Maruti website by paying a sum of Rs 11,000. Maruti has also released official TVC teaser of the new Dzire, which features actor Sidharth Malhotra. Take a look at the official teaser below.

The 4th Generation Dzire embodies a progressive design language that marks a departure from its predecessor. With a redefined front grille, sleek LED headlamps with integrated turn indicators, and LED fog lamps, the Dzire sports a more sophisticated and contemporary look. The rear also sees a fresh design update, including new tail lamps, chrome accents, and a shark fin antenna, all contributing to its stylish appeal.

The new Dzire introduces several first-in-segment features that are likely to set it apart from competitors. One of the standout additions is a single-pane sunroof, a feature uncommon in the compact sedan segment.

Enhanced Comfort and Premium Interiors

Inside, the Dzire has been updated with a dual-tone black and beige theme, enhancing its premium feel. Lower trims come with fabric upholstery, while higher variants feature leatherette seats. The cabin is equipped with a 4.2-inch MID on the instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a multi-functional steering wheel. Passengers will also enjoy added conveniences, including push-button start/stop, rear AC vents, and multiple USB ports (Type-A and Type-C) for rear-seat charging.

The 2024 Dzire comes with an extensive safety suite aimed at offering a secure driving experience. Standard features include 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Under the hood, the new Dzire will be powered by a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 82 hp and 112 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox, offering a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. A CNG variant is also anticipated post-launch, providing an economical option for fuel-conscious buyers.

While Maruti Suzuki has yet to reveal official pricing, the new Dzire is expected to be priced between Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), aligning with its enhanced features and segment-first offerings. Customers can book the Dzire at any Maruti Arena dealership or through Maruti Suzuki’s online platform.