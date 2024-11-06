HomeCar NewsNew Maruti Dzire Exteriors, Interiors, Features Detailed Ahead Of Launch

New Maruti Dzire Exteriors, Interiors, Features Detailed Ahead Of Launch

Pearl Daniels
New Maruti Dzire

The 4th Generation Dzire gets more premium features than its earlier counterpart and borrows its engine lineup from the new Swift

The highly anticipated 4th gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set for launch on 11th November 2024. Before its scheduled launch, media drives have commenced for the 4th Gen Dzire. The new Dzire is completely different from its earlier counterpart while it also does not borrow much in terms of design from the new Swift.

2024 Maruti Dzire is being presented in 4 trim levels – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Continuing as a sub 4m sedan, it sees similar dimensions to its outgoing model standing 3,995mm in length, 1,735mm in width, and 1,525mm in height, along with a wheelbase of 2,450mm. The only changes are in its wheels which are 15-inch alloy units with a new design while a diamond-cut pattern is exclusive for higher variants.

New Dzire Headlights

2024 Maruti Dzire – Feature Updates

Maruti Dzire, India’s favorite sedan, gets revised exteriors with LED headlamps with crystalline elements in 4-5 segments. It also sports horizontal DRLs and a larger front grille for a stronger road presence. The hexagonal grille shows off black horizontal slats and chrome accents dominated by the Maruti Suzuki emblem in the centre.

New Dzire Tail Lights

Design elements towards the rear include a revised bumper, LED tail lamps and a connecting horizontal chrome bar. A shark fin antenna and lip spoiler on the boot aim to be more dominant in terms of design. The boot is of 382L capacity with a spare tyre strategically positioned below its base.

New Dzire Alloy Wheels

Its interiors show off differences in colours and textures. Done up in a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme, the seats in base trims of the Dzire are finished in fabric though more premium leatherette makes up the higher variants. In terms of features, the new Dzire gets a large floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New Dzire Side

It also gets an instrument cluster with a larger MID which we first saw in Swift. The highlight of its interiors is its electric sunroof. This is a factory-fitted, single-pane unit and is a segment-first feature in the sub-4m compact sedan segment.

New Dzire Sunroof

Apart from a plethora of driver conveniences, passenger comforts are also not compromised in the new Dzire. The rear segment receives comfortable seating, flip-down armrest, rear AC vents and automatic climate control. Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags now offered as standard along with cruise control, ABS and EBD, hill hold assist, electronic stability control and rear defogger, among others.

New Dzire Dashboard

Swift-Sourced Petrol Engine

The 4th gen Maruti Dzire borrows its engine lineup from the new Swift. This new Z Series 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine produces 82 hp peak power and 112 Nm peak torque mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The engine comes with an idle start/stop feature on both manual and automatic gearbox options. Later down the line, the company might introduce a CNG variant.

New Dzire Rear

The new Maruti Dzire will compete against the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and upcoming Honda Amaze in its segment. Bookings have already commenced at company Arena dealerships at Rs 11,000. Prices will be detailed at launch but a higher price bracket from Rs 6.50-10.50 lakhs is what is estimated.

