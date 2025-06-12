New Maruti Dzire Gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Safety kit onboard the all-new Maruti Dzire includes 6 airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, 360° view camera and reverse parking camera and sensors

In line with its commitment to user safety, Maruti has been continuously upgrading the safety package in its cars. The efforts have paid off, as evidenced by the recent 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating awarded to the all-new Maruti Dzire. This is a significant milestone, as Dzire is now the first sedan in India to receive this recognition. Let’s check out the details.

Safety equipment of the model tested

Similar to Global NCAP, the Bharat NCAP is a voluntary safety assessment program. The all-new Maruti Dzire tested (GASOLINE – LXI 1.2L ISS 5MT) was equipped with frontal airbag, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter and ISOFIX.

Safety assist technologies included ESC, pedestrian protection and seat belt reminder. The 5-star Bharat NCAP rating is applicable to other variants of Dzire. Namely, VXI 1.2L ISS 5MT, ZXI 1.2L ISS 5MT, ZXI+ 1.2L ISS 5MT, TOUR S 1.2L ISS 5MT, VXI 1.2L ISS AGS, ZXI 1.2L ISS AGS and ZXI+ 1.2L ISS AGS.

New Dzire Bharat NCAP – Adult Occupant Protection

In the Adult Occupant Protection tests, the new Maruti Dzire has received 5-star rating. And an overall score of 29.46 out of 32 points. And in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, Dzire scored 14.17 out of 16 points. In the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, the points were 15.29 out of 16.00.

In the frontal crash tests, protection to the driver’s chest was found to be ‘marginal’. Protection to all other relevant body parts were rated Good or Adequate. Similar results were noted with the side barrier and side pole impact tests.

New Dzire Bharat NCAP – Child Occupant Protection

A 5-star rating was awarded to the new Dzire in Child Occupant Protection tests, with an overall score of 41.57 out of 49 points. Dynamic score was 23.57 out of 24 points, whereas 12 out of 12 points were given for CRS installation. In vehicle assessment, the score was 6 out of 13 points.

New Maruti Baleno awarded 4-star Bharat NCAP rating

Along with the new Dzire, Bharat NCAP also tested the New Age Baleno. The premium hatch received a 4-star rating in Adult Occupant Protection, with an overall score of 26.52 out of 32 points. Child Occupant Protection was rated 3-star, with an overall score of 34.81 out of 49 points. Baleno’s safety kit is largely the same as that of the new Dzire. There are only a few exceptions such as the side pelvis airbag, which is not available with Dzire.

All Maruti cars to get 6 airbags as standard

Going forward, Maruti will make further improvements in the safety package offered with its cars. For example, 6-airbags will be made a standard feature across all models and all variants by the end of this year. As of now, 6-airbags are offered as standard with 10 Maruti cars – Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Invicto. Maruti has already made Electronic Stability Program (ESP) a standard feature across all models and variants.