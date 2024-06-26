New Maruti Dzire Headlight Reached Aftermarket Dealer Before Launch

Just like Jimny headlights and heated ORVMs reached aftermarket dealers before launch, same is the case with new Maruti Dzire headlight

Maruti Suzuki has been maintaining India’s best-selling car manufacturer tag for a very long time. Swift is among the primary contributors in this regard. Every Swift in India has had a Dzire. I mean, quite literally. With the recently launched 4th Gen Swift, we are also expecting a 4th Gen Dzire. Ahead of official launch, Dzire’s LED headlights have reached the aftermarket. Let’s take a look.

New Maruti Dzire Headlight

India’s aftermarket industry has been booming and we are witnessing more parts flooding in that are compatible with said vehicles, but offered at a lower price point than OEM. This is a headache for OEMs as these aftermarket parts manufacturers are not licensed to make these products and an increasing number of people prefer them too.

A bigger headache with an OEM is parts getting leaked even before the vehicle is launched. Maruti Suzuki, being the biggest manufacturer in India, is on the radar of every single aftermarket parts manufacturer. This time around, upcoming Dzire’s LED headlights have reached aftermarket dealers ahead of launch.

As seen in the video by MRD Cars, Dzire’s LED headlights have reached aftermarket dealers (Omkar Accessories Shop, Delhi) and show the design and functionality. This is the first time Dzire’s LED headlights can be seen without any camouflage. We were in for a surprise as they are completely different and more sophisticated than 4th Gen Swift’s unit.

Historically, Swift and its Dzire counterpart have shared headlights, reducing part development costs. However, that changes with 4th Gen Dzire. There is a pattern here and Maruti Suzuki is formulating the most premium sub 4m sedan ever launched in India. Difference in features between 4th Gen Swift and Dzire will be more profound.

In that regard, 4th Gen Dzire spy shots have confirmed presence of a sunroof and 360-degree cameras and now, we can see sophisticated headlights as well. There is a central LED bar that will function as DRL. Above it, we can see six LED reflector barrels (4 for low beam, 2 for high beam) and below DRLs, we can see halogen-based turn indicators.

How much more premium than Swift?

On the inside, Dzire might get more features than Swift to further distinguish itself. We have already seen 360-camera that Swift lacked. We can expect a HUD with Dzire as well, something shared with Baleno and Grand Vitara. Maruti can also throw in telescopic steering adjust, rain-sensing wipers and other attributes on top of everything new Swift already gets including 6 airbags as standard.

Where powertrains are concerned, new Maruti Dzire will pack the same 1.2L Z12 3-cylinder NA petrol engine that makes 80 bhp and 112 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. Launch is likely to happen around festive season. A CNG variant at launch is a possibility too.