New Maruti Dzire Hybrid Launched, Starts PHP 920k (Rs 13.9 Lakh)

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading car manufacturer, is also the maker of India’s best-selling sedan. We’re talking about Dzire, which has been selling like a hot cake. The company is taking Dzire global now and has launched it in Philippines for a starting price of PHP 920,000 (Rs 13.9 lakh), albeit with a Hybrid engine and mated to a CVT gearbox. Let’s take a closer look.

New Maruti Dzire Hybrid Launched

Maruti Suzuki has been testing a Hybrid version of its new Z12E 1.2L 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. We have seen test mules of Swift Hybrid in India that was speculated to be only for global markets. Dzire also shares this very Hybrid engine and it has been launched in Philippines now.

Called Suzuki Dzire Hybrid, it features the same styling cues as India-spec model and is advertised with the same 5 Star Global NCAP safety rating (5 Star adult occupant safety and 4 star child occupant safety) as India-spec model. Only, for Philippines, Dzire has been converted to LHD format with steering wheel on the left side.

Even the features list is almost identical between India-spec and Philippines-spec model. Except that Suzuki is not offering a sunroof with Dzire in Philippines, something that is offered in India and is disproportionately glorified, for some reason. Even the colours are almost similar, with Nutmeg Brown and Bluish Black being exclusive to Indian market.

Features like a 9-inch free-standing infotainment screen, push-button start, keyless entry, cruise control, auto climate control, rear AC vents, alloy wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, LED tail lights, chrome belt line and more. In Philippines, there are two trim levels for Dzire – GL and GLX.

New Hybrid Engine With CVT

Differences between India-spec Dzire and Philippines-spec Dzire Hybrid is in their powertrain. As their names suggest, India-spec model do not get any Hybrid extravaganza other than a stop-start system. Dzire Hybrid, on the other hand, gets a 12V SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) system.

As it is not a 48V Hybrid system, benefits of this 12V Hybrid system offered in Dzire is quite limited. There’s a tiny 0.072 kWh battery pack that sends juice to a 2.19 kW (2.93 bhp) electric motor that claims to provide torque assist and improve fuel efficiency. This electric motor will also facilitate energy recuperation.

Suzuki Dzire in Philippines is not advertised with a fuel efficiency figure. In contrast, Maruti Suzuki Dzire in India is advertised with fuel efficiency figures of 24.79 km/l with Petrol manual, 33.73 km/kg with CNG manual and 25.71 km/l with Petrol AMT gearbox options.

Speaking of, Dzire Hybrid only offers a CVT gearbox, mated to the same Z12E 1.2L 3-cylinder engine as India-spec model with identical performance metrics of 81.58 PS and 111.7 Nm. Speculations suggest Dzire Hybrid will be export only to keep Indian prices in check and strike affordability factor.

