New Maruti Dzire Launch Date 11th Nov – Sunroof Confirmed, ADAS Possible

While parts will be shared with the 4th-gen Swift, new Maruti Dzire will have distinctive styling and some additional features as well

India’s best selling sedan, Maruti Dzire will soon be introduced in its new-gen avatar. With an updated equipment list and improved visuals, new Dzire can further increase its lead over rivals. Maruti Dzire competes with other entry-level sedans such as Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.

New Dzire launch date confirmed

It was earlier reported that the new Dzire will be launched sometime after Diwali. It is now confirmed that the new Dzire will debut on 11th November. Prices will be announced on the same day, whereas deliveries are expected to commence around mid-November.

Until now, Swift and Dzire used to have quite similar styling. But with the 2024 model, it appears that Dzire is focused on creating its own distinctive identity. This is especially true in terms of the design aspects. The front fascia is entirely new and quite unique when compared to that of 4th-gen Swift. As compared to the curvy design of the current model, the new Dzire has acquired sharper body panelling, lines and grooves.

A large horizontally slatted grille, coupled with sleek headlamps, ensures a more premium look and feel. Overall design is a lot sportier as compared to the current model as well as other sedans in this segment. Test vehicles have been spotted with a new design for the alloy wheels. New Dzire has body coloured door handles, chrome window garnish and blacked out B pillars. Similar to the front fascia, the rear section has also undergone a major refresh. A glossy piano black strip connects the new tail lamps and there are changes to the bumper as well.

Sunroof and potentially ADAS

New Dzire taking a different direction from the Swift is also evidenced from its additional equipment and features. For example, the new Dzire was spied with a single-pane sunroof. This will be a segment-first feature. With the addition of a sunroof, the new Dzire is now even better suited for family needs. Some reports are also indicating that the new Dzire could get ADAS with the top-spec variants. If this turns out to be true, the new Dzire could alter the dynamics in the entry-level sedan segment.

Features that the new Dzire will borrow from 4th-gen Swift include LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and rear combination LED lamps. Inside, some of the key highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen, an analogue instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID, leather wrapped steering wheel and automatic climate control.

New Maruti Dzire will have onboard voice assistant, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and steering mounted audio and calling controls. Also, wireless charger, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and rear AC vents will be there. Safety package will include 6-airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors and rear parking camera. Powertrain options will be the same as 4th-gen Swift.