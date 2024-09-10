New Maruti Dzire LED Tail Lights Leaked Ahead Of Launch – Y-Shape Pattern

Ahead of official launch, new Maruti Dzire LED tail lights have been leaked, showing a Y-shape pattern, rivaling Amaze and Aura

Some time ago, LED headlight design of upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire was leaked, lending a glimpse of what we can expect from this upcoming sub 4m sedan. However, the LED tail light design of upcoming Maruti Dzire has been leaked, showing a unique Y-shaped design, resembling that of Hyundai i10 Nios’. Let’s take a look.

New Maruti Dzire LED Tail Lights Leaked

Ever since their inception, Swift and its sedan counterpart (then Swift Dzire and now Dzire) have had a lot of components sharing. We are talking about an identical fascia along with subtle changes at the side and obvious genre changes at the rear. But the fascia and front lighting elements remained identical.

With the 4th generation of Swift, Maruti is differentiating Dzire further. Spy shots of 4th generation Dzire have surfaced on the internet and show Dzire getting unique fascia when compared to its hatchback counterpart. Justifying the speculation further, are unique lighting elements for Dzire too.

Not only are the lighting elements of new Dzire unique, but they are far more premium and upmarket as well. Dzire’s headlights were leaked before, showing a horizontal LED DRL with six chambers of reflector barrels. There seemed to be halogen-based turn indicators below DRL element too. Just like the headlights, these leaks came from Delhi-based Om Car Accessories.

Now, we can see new Maruti Dzire LED tail lights in the shape of a ‘Y’. This pattern reminded me of a Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS’ tail lights, for obvious reasons. Actual brake lights seem to be LEDs, while rear turn indicators and reverse lights seem to be halogen-based. When compared to the half-C-shaped LED tail lights, the new ones appear significantly more premium.

That is generally the theme with new Dzire as well. Maruti Suzuki is making the Dzire more premium with added features over what we saw with 4th gen Swift. New Dzire has been spied with a single-pane sunroof. There is a radar-like element on the front that could very well be just a Suzuki logo.

More features than Swift on the inside?

On the inside, we expect new Dzire to get more features over 4th gen Swift. We’re talking about front centre armrest along with a HUD (Heads Up Display). We hope Maruti Suzuki offers the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox mated to the new engine, instead of the 5-speed AMT Swift gets.

Speaking of engine, new Maruti Dzire will feature the same 1.2L Z12E 3-cylinder NA petrol engine that made its world premiere with 4th Gen Swift. Performance metrics on this engine is slightly lower when compared to Dzire’s current 1.2L K12 4-cyl engine. But there are efficiency gains that customers are more likely to enjoy. Launch timeline is not officially revealed. That said, around mid-2025 is a probability.

